April is National Poetry Month, a month that honors the art of storytelling through rhythms and rhymes. Poetry exists almost solely for the purpose of expressing deep thought and emotions. You can find poem’s in books, songs, speeches, and all walks of literature. They come in a variety of formats like sonnets, haikus, free verse, and epics.
Edgar Allen Poe, a grim poet from the 1800s wrote many famous poems in his lifetime. These verses are often studied and picked apart by teachers in grade school to honor Poe during Poetry Month.
Some poets publish their collections into novel length books, Like Lana Del Rey. A musician from Manhattan NY, who writes about the sort of “melancholy American dream” that is her life.
Here's an extract from a poem that she wrote called SportCruiser:
“Pathetic I know, but sometimes I still like to park on that street and have lunch in the car just to feel close to you.
I was once in love with my life with my life here
in that studio apartment with you
little yellow flowers on the tops of trees as our only view
out of the only window- big enough for me to see our future
through.
But it turned out I was the only one who could see it.
Stupid apartment complex. Terrible you. You who I wait for
You
You
You.”
-Lana Del Rey (2020)
Violents Bent Backwards Over The Grass
Some poems have deeper meanings than others, and some are just the rhyming product of your seventh grade English class. But no matter what poems are important to the growth of your cultural identity, your mind, and spirit!
