April is National Poetry Month, a month that honors the art of storytelling through rhythms and rhymes. Poetry exists almost solely for the purpose of expressing deep thought and emotions. You can find poem’s in books, songs, speeches, and all walks of literature. They come in a variety of formats like sonnets, haikus, free verse, and epics.

Edgar Allen Poe, a grim poet from the 1800s wrote many famous poems in his lifetime. These verses are often studied and picked apart by teachers in grade school to honor Poe during Poetry Month.

