The 2020 schedule of events for the Arts at the Barn Series at Highland Community College has been announced. The events are varied as ever with this year featuring everything from blacksmithing demonstrations to cowboy music and barbeque to jazz concerts.
However, the upcoming weekends in October will offer events at the Klinefelter Farm’s Arts at the Barn Series.
Claude Bourbon Concert – at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Bourbon, a guitar virtuoso, plays in the style of blues, Middle Eastern, and Spanish.
October Blacksmithing Workshop – Oct, 26 – Morning sessions covering introductions and basics of blacksmithing from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. Students will learn about coal forges, anvils, and other tools of the trade. At the end, students will be able to make a nail.
Afternoon session will be held from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. In this session students will be given a piece of metal to form into either a letter opener, “S” hook or a wall hook. They must have attended the beginner’s class, or a previous blacksmithing class held at the Klinefelter Farm to attend the advanced class.
Upcoming 2020 Events
April Blacksmithing Workshop - April 18, 2020
Tullamore Band - April 25, 2020
Paul Siebert Cowboy Music & BBQ - June 20, 2020
Lisa Scholz Concert - September 12, 2020
October Blacksmithing Workshop - October 24, 2020
The Klinefelter Farm located just two miles east of Hiawatha, KS, is owned and operated by Highland Community College and the HCC Foundation. This beautiful 480-acre farm was a gift to the college from the John M. Klinefelter family. The farm had been in his family for nearly 130 years. The Farm is home to the Klinefelter Barn which is home to the Arts at the Barn series, a self-supporting and non-profit cultural event series held annually.
All events are open to the public with limited space available. Tickets are available by phone at (785) 442-6009 or in person at the Highland Campus, 606 W. Main, Highland, KS. For more information visit highlandcc.edu/pages/arts-at-the-barn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.