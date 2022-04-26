On Wednesday, April 27, Hiawatha High School’s Astronomy Club attended the trip of a lifetime.
This trip was held at the Kansas Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Here, students were provided with a plethora of activities such as touring the Hall of Space Museum, watching a documentary at the Carey Digital Theater, attending a program in the planetarium, viewing a show in Dr. Goddard’s lab, and, for some brave students, a ride on the naviGATOR simulator.
There was much to see at each station for the students, for instance, the Hall of Space Museum delivered a showcase of the history of flight and space, including artifacts from all around the world. In Dr. Goddard’s lab, students were able to witness the science behind rocketry, viewing experiments that involved controlled explosions. As for the naviGATOR simulator, the technology is able to simulate the feeling of the G forces that one experiences in the commute to outer space, with a selection of six different simulation themes.
“Overall over a dozen students will be in attendance for the event, and all are looking forward to getting away for the day... It will take a few hours to ride there by bus, but will definitely be worth it!” said club sponsor, Nolan Sump, in response to inquiries prior to the trip.
