The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are coming this week, and people have many different predictions. Will Squid Game win Outstanding Drama Series? Will Bob Odenkirk finally win an Emmy for Better Call Saul?
The primary front runners for Outstanding Drama Series are Better Call Saul, Severance, Squid Game, and Succession. This year could be the year that Better Call Saul might finally win gold, but the most likely winner is Succession, which earned an incredible 25 nominations. Potential winners for best actor are Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game and Jeremy Strong for Succession, with the most likely winner being Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul. Potential winners for best actress are Laura Linney for Ozark and Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, but the most likely winner is Zendaya for Euphoria.
The primary front runners for Outstanding Comedy Series are Ted Lasso, Abbot Elementary, and Only Murders in the Building. Abbot Elementary could be the surprise winner this year, but the most likely winner is Ted Lasso, which earned an impressive 20 nominations in 2022. Ted Lasso won Outstanding Comedy Series in the previous year and season two is looking to do the same. Potential winners for best actor are Steve Martin for Only Murders in the Building and Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso, with the most likely winner being Bill Hader for Barry. Potential winners for best actress are Quinta Brunson for Abbot Elementary and Issa Rae for Insecure, with the most likely winner being Jean Smart for Hacks.
All in all, the Primetime Emmy Awards have countless potential winners and anything can happen. It is possible that the least predicted nominee ends up winning. It is possible that all of the predictions are correct. It is possible that none of the predictions are correct. The Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, Sept. 12.
