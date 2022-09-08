Red Hawk logo

The 74th Primetime Emmy Awards are coming this week, and people have many different predictions. Will Squid Game win Outstanding Drama Series? Will Bob Odenkirk finally win an Emmy for Better Call Saul?

The primary front runners for Outstanding Drama Series are Better Call Saul, Severance, Squid Game, and Succession. This year could be the year that Better Call Saul might finally win gold, but the most likely winner is Succession, which earned an incredible 25 nominations. Potential winners for best actor are Lee Jung-jae for Squid Game and Jeremy Strong for Succession, with the most likely winner being Bob Odenkirk for Better Call Saul. Potential winners for best actress are Laura Linney for Ozark and Melanie Lynskey for Yellowjackets, but the most likely winner is Zendaya for Euphoria.

