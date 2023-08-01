USD 415 is preparing for the 2023-2024 school year, and with school just around the corner, the district's schedule is picking up.
Recently, the school has announced that Amberwell Primary Care in Hiawatha will be offering $25 sports physicals from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.
School supply lists are available on the district web page. Also available are applications for free and reduced price meals.
Translation services will be available at enrollment from 9 a.m. on August 3rd to 1 p.m.
The district is seeking sponsors for Backpack Buddies. A sponsorship for one student costs $199 for the entire school year for the supplemental weekend feeding program of Second Harvest Community Food Bank. Students will receive a healthy breakfast, lunch and snack each week of the school year. If interested, contact the Hiawatha Elementary School.
Enrollment for 3 and 4 year old At-Risk preschool is open now online. Applications can be found on the district website. Students must be 3 years of age on or before August 31st of 2023, and not yet 5 years old.
The school is reminding parents that school bus route information will be sent to the email address provided during registration, and forms should be completed by August 11th.
Orders for 2022-2023 yearbooks are due August 28th. Delivery will take place by September 9th. Yearbooks cost $24 each, and can be purchased on ybpay.lifetouch.com with code 14424223
More on USD 415's calendar this month:
August 3rd - 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. - Hiawatha Public Schools in-person enrollment
August 7th - 6 p.m. Fall Sports Night - Hiawatha High School auditorium
August 15th - 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - HHS Back to School Night
August 24th - 6 p.m. HHS Lady Red Hawk Volleyball Red/Blue Scrimmage benefiting the Humane Society
