Jarod Estrada

Hiawatha band director Jarod Estrada will join 400 other band directors at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

 Submitted

Hiawatha's school band director has been chosen to march in the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with the Band Directors Marching Band.

Jarod Estrada, the director for middle and high school bands, will join a marching band of 400 directors from across the country in the historic parade on Nov. 23.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.