As the days get shorter, many people find themselves feeling sad. You might feel blue around the winter holidays, or get into a slump after all the fun-filled festivities have come to an end.
“Winter blues'' is a general term, not a medical diagnosis. It’s fairly common, and is more mild than serious. It usually clears up on its own within a reasonable amount of time. The so-called winter blues are often linked to something specific: such as stressful holidays or reminders of absent loved ones.
Seasonal affective disorder is different from the winter blues. It’s a well-proven clinical diagnosis that is related to the shortening of daylight hours. It interferes with daily functioning over a significant period of time. A key feature of SAD (seasonal affective disorder) is that it follows a regular pattern. It reoccurs each year as the seasons change, then it goes away several months later, usually during spring and summer. SAD (seasonal affective disorder) is more commonly found in the north rather than in the southern parts of the United States, where winter days last longer. In Florida only about 1% of the population is likely to suffer from SAD (seasonal affective disorder). Versus up in the northernmost parts of the U.S, about 10% of people in Alaska may be affected. As with other forms of depression, SAD (seasonal affective disorder) can lead to a gloomy outlook, and make people feel hopeless and worthless. They may lose interest in activities they used to enjoy, such as their hobbies and spending time with friends. Some people say that SAD (seasonal affective disorder) can look like a kind of hibernation.
People with SAD (seasonal affective disorder) tend to be withdrawn, have low energy, oversleep and oftentimes put on weight. They might crave carbohydrates such as cakes, candies and cookies. Without treatment, these symptoms generally last until the days start getting longer.
