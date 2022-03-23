The USD 430 School Board met earlier this month, and Superintendent Jason Cline informed the group that the start date for district’s bond projects was set for March 11.
Later in the meeting, the board voted to approve bids for windows and doors from Higgins Glazing Systems for a total of $1,207,727, while also approving work orders for the project.
The board also discussed new phone systems to match up with the security doors that will be installed as part of the bond project. New Cat. 5 wiring will be required, and the group was informed that Rainbow Communications will donate the wire and USD 430 Technology Director Andrew Jones will install the new wiring.
Interlocal 615 Director Becky Shamburg presented changes that will be made to help with behavior issues in the district. FCCLA sponsor Lori Campbell and several students gave a brief description of the presentation they will be giving at the State competition.
The board approved the Senior Class Trip to Branson, Mo., as well as gifts of $750 for student needs and kindergarten milk to the Horton Elementary School from the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha, $500 for musical instruments to HES from the Uber family, $2,000 from the Golden Eagle Casino for the district’s art program, $500 from Kickapoo Housing Authority for the art program, and $4,923 from Roth and Roger Wolfe for Everest Middle School to purchase a rock wall for the Physical Education department.
In staffing changes, the board accepted the resignations of Josh Harper as 4th grade teacher, EMS para and tutor Abigail Vaught, Nick Dowell as HHS head track coach, and Don Smith as HHS boys basketball coach, while approving Alysha May as a substitute teacher.
After several Executive Sessions, the board also voted to approve a change of days for Instructional Specialist Cathy Esquibels to 40 days, as well as to hire Gwen Allen as a part time HHS nurse, Julie Lockwood as HHS head track coach, Cassie Smith as EMS assistant track coach, John Boller as a summer worker, David Losey as a summer mower, and approved Cheryl Soderlund to move from 1st grade teacher to kindergarten teacher.
