The school year is fast approaching!!! Something to keep in mind. Box Tops is changing their program, while they are still accepting culpable box tops they are transitioning to digital. If everyone would please pass the info on.
Here’s how to do it:
1. Download the Box Tops for Education app on your smart device
2. Set up an account
3. Add Hiawatha Elementary School as your school
4. Buy your products
5. Scan your receipt
6. Done
It’s that easy, no worries of losing the tiny box tops, throwing them away or the hassle of getting them to school. Support your Hiawatha schools with Box Tops!
