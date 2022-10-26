As many of you know, October has been deemed Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985, resulting in a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries.
It gained notoriety at the same time when then First Lady, Betty Ford, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The awareness month was supposed to increase early detection in the disease by encouraging mammograms. A mammogram is a test they perform to detect the disease. They take pictures of breast tissue using an X-ray machine.
One out of 8 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. Breast cancer is a disease where malignant cells form in the tissues of the breast. Nobody really knows what causes this cancer, doctors cannot pinpoint what the reason for this disease may be. Other than skin cancer, breast cancer is the most common in women in the United States.
Hiawatha High School participated in a “Pink Out Day” on Oct. 19. Students and staff were encouraged to wear pink in support of friends and or loved ones who have been impacted by this cancer. Pink is worn to honor survivors, remember the women lost, and to support the progress of trying to defeat breast cancer.
There are many stories as to why the pink ribbon symbolizes breast cancer specifically. The most often heard reason for this ribbon was about the promise Nancy G. Brinker made to her dying sister Susan G. Komen. Nancy had promised her sister she would do whatever she could to end breast cancer. Nancy would later create the Susan G. Komen For The Cure Foundation. The pink ribbon symbol is still being used today and has been used for decades to raise awareness for this cancer.
