As many of you know, October has been deemed Breast Cancer Awareness Month since 1985, resulting in a partnership between the American Cancer Society and the pharmaceutical division of Imperial Chemical Industries.

It gained notoriety at the same time when then First Lady, Betty Ford, was diagnosed with breast cancer. The awareness month was supposed to increase early detection in the disease by encouraging mammograms. A mammogram is a test they perform to detect the disease. They take pictures of breast tissue using an X-ray machine.

