December 1, 2021
(These minutes are not official until approved at the January 5, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular December Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on December 1, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member,
Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, John Wright, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Becky Shamburg requested to add Emily Conroy to para hires and Rosella Madere to para resignations.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the revised consent agenda. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the November 3, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of December 2021.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of December 2021.
4. Approve the hire of paras Colleen Blodig, Karla Geiger, and Emily Conroy.
5. Accept the resignations of paras Karla Geiger and Rosella Madere.
The director’s annual evaluation will be emailed as a google form to board members after the board meeting. The google form should be completed prior to the January board meeting. Director Shamburg discussed the possibility of behavior support rooms in both districts. Much discussion followed regarding protocol, space, and cost. The board members suggested Director Shamburg attend both regular education board meetings in December to answer questions if needed.
At 6:24 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA and reconvene at 6:29 pm. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and John Wright. At 6:29 pm, the board came out of executive session. There was no action following executive session.
Director Shamburg stated the PTAC units have been installed and are working well.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:36 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
