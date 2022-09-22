September 7, 2022
(These minutes are not official until approved at the October 5, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular September Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on September 7, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Loren Henry, SBS Insurance, Amy Larson, Board Clerk
* Director Shamburg requested to remove I, Report from Connie Hale, from the agenda. Connie Hale was not able to attend the board meeting.
Laurence Berger moved to approve the revised agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* There were no comments from the public.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Roni Tietjens seconded and
the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the August 3, 2022 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of September 2022.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of September 2022.
4. Hire Olivia Becker, Tristan DuPuis, and Nyquole Chesbro as paras.
5. Accept the resignations of paras Shandrika Collier-Ward, Bobbi Waggoner, and Abigail Gage.
* Loren Henry of SBS Insurance presented the 2022-23 insurance policy to the board members. The policy increased by $461. There was discussion that followed.
Rex Lockwood moved to accept the 2022-23 insurance policy by SBS Insurance. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Loren Henry left the meeting at 6:15 pm.
* Jenn Hildebrand of Varney’s and Associates reviewed the 2021-22 financial audit via speakerphone with the board members. She reviewed both the governance letter and financial statement. Varney’s encountered no problems with the audit and the Interlocal had a good 2021-22 financial audit. Jenn Hildebrand of Varney’s recommended that the board see budget progress every quarter. She makes this recommendation to each school that she works with. This is to make sure the school’s actual expenditures do not exceed their budgeted expenditures. There was discussion that followed. Rex Lockwood moved to approve the 2021-22 financial audit as presented. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Director Shamburg stated that Connie Hale has had referrals and is working with teachers.
There are 49 paras and the Interlocal is continuing to advertise.
* At 6:36 pm, Laurence Berger moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA, and to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:46 pm. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Laurence Berger, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:46 pm, Laurence Berger moved to go into a second executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA, and to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Laurence Berger, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:51 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* There was no action taken after executive session. Jacquie Spihlmann left the meeting at 6:55 pm. The next negotiations meeting is set for Friday, September 9 at 7:00 a.m.
* Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 7:06 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
