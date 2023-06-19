May 3, 2023 Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular May Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on May 3, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director; Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member; Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member; April Keo, USD 430 Board Member; Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member; Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator; Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Shelby Rice, USD 430 Board Member; Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member.
* Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Roni Tietjens moved to approve the consent agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the April 5, 2023 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of May 2023.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of May 2023.
4. Accept the resignation of para Becky Cole at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
2023-24 PRELIMINARY BCK-SEI BOARD MEETING SCHEDULE
Director Shamburg provided the 2023-24 preliminary board meeting schedule. The BCK-SEI board meets on the first Wednesday of the month. There may be some adjustment of meeting dates.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the 2023-24 preliminary board meeting schedule. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that she and Amy Larson attended a health insurance meeting with McInnes Group at KASB in April 2023. During that meeting, the McInnes Group informed KEIT pool members that all rates are increasing. A few days after the meeting, McInnes Group emailed Becky to state that the overall rate increase for the Interlocal will be 7.9%. There was no separation between KE7 and KE10. Historically, the KE10 rate increase is higher than the overall rate increase, and the interlocal hopes to receive this information soon. There was discussion that followed.
* Connie Hale stated that she has received one new behavior referral. She has been keeping up with autism referrals. The autism team has conducted three full autism evaluations this year already. Each autism evaluation takes most of a day to complete. There was discussion that followed.
* Per the financial auditor, Director Shamburg presented an overall expense budget report to the board members to show the interlocal has used 59% of the budget and is on track to finish the fiscal year without exceeding their budget authority. This is year to date from July 2022 through March 2023.
Director Shamburg also gave an update on legislation regarding special education funding. Right now, the interlocal does not know if there will be additional special education funding granted for 2023-24.
The summer school budget will be presented in June as summer school paras are being finalized.
Director Shamburg met with high school seniors earlier in the week to promote part-time para positions in 2023-24 while the seniors start attending local college classes.
* At 6:16 pm, Roni Tietjens moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel, student personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:26 pm. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed, to protect the privacy rights of a student who is identifiable, and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:26 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Following Executive Session, Roni Tietjens moved to approve 2023-24 contracts for Linda Bodenhausen, Amberwell Rehabilitation, and Kindra Howard as presented. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.