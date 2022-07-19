Brown County Sheriff’s Office School Supply Drive is Back!!!
Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is encouraging local residents to help kids in our community achieve success this school year by donating new school supplies.
Traditional supplies like pencils and paper in addition to Kleenex, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are all needed and appreciated.
Drop off school supply donations of all kinds in the lobby of the Brown County Sheriff’s Office through Aug. 12, any time day or night.
"We are always open!" he said.
All supplies collected will be delivered to schools in Horton and Hiawatha.
Monetary donations are welcome and will be used for additional supplies.
Call Cynthia at 785-742-3188 if you have questions.
