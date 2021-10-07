October 6 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular October Board of Education meeting at 7:00 p.m. on October 6, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
April Keo called the meeting to order at 7:03 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, John Wright, USD 415 Board Member, via speakerphone, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member.
Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
There were no comments from the public.
There were no comments from the President.
Laurence Berger moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the September 1, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of October 2021.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of October 2021.
4. Hire Rhianna Howard, Megan Unruh as paras.
The board members were presented with quotes for ransomware insurance. Board members asked about backup procedures for confidential data and discussed the procedures. After the discussion, the board decided to not take action and reevaluate the need for ransomware insurance at a later date.
At 7:18 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 7:28 pm. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Andrea Groth, April Keo, and John Wright. At 7:28 pm,
the board came out of executive session. There was no action after executive session.
Becky Shamburg stated that she has talked with Custom Sheet Metal about the timeline regarding PTAC units at the Annex. Custom Sheet Metal said that half of the PTAC units are in transit to their location.
Becky Shamburg discussed increased behaviors in the schools. There was discussion about increased behaviors both in school and in public.
Andrea Groth moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 7:44 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
