July 6, 2022
(These minutes are not official until approved at the August 3, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular July Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on July 6, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director; Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member; Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member; April Keo, USD 430 Board Member; Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member; Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Jacquie Kerl, USD 415 Board Member; Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member
* Director Shamburg requested to add #27 to the Consent Agenda, approve hiring Chelbi Peters and Lesa Blunt as full-time paras and Deb Ellis as a part-time para. Roni Tietjens moved to approve the agenda with the addition. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Laurence Berger moved to approve the June 2022 minutes. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to close the 2021-2022 board. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* After discussion, Jeff Brockhoff nominated Roni Tietjens as Vice-President. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* There were no comments from the public.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Roni Tietjens moved to approve the consent agenda with revision. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Bills for the Month of July 2022.
2. Appoint Amy Larson as Clerk of the Board of Education.
3. Appoint Amy Larson as the KPERS, BC/BS, and Worker’s Compensation Representative.
4. Appoint Elaine Abramson as Treasurer of Interlocal #615 at the salary of $100.00 per month.
5. Appoint KASB as the Legal Representative of the Board for the 2022-2023 fiscal year.
6. Designate Becky Shamburg as Truancy Officer to report truant students as per KSA 12-1113.
7. Designate the Citizens State Bank, Hiawatha, as primary depository and all banks in
Brown County as secondary depositories as needed, and review bank signatures.
8. Set the following schedule of Board meetings: The regular meetings for the 2021-2022
school year will generally be held on the Wednesday before the regular education board
meeting. Board meetings will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Special Education Annex in
Hiawatha according to the following schedule.
July 6, 2022 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
August 3, 2022 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
September 7, 2022 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
October 5, 2022 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
November 2, 2022 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
December 7, 2022 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
January 4, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
February 1, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
March 1, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
April 5, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
May 3, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
June 7, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
July 5, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
9. Approve the payment of payroll, health insurance, disability insurance, cancer insurance, life insurance premiums, and social security taxes when due.
10. Allow the Clerk to pay, when due, any bill which would result in a late penalty assessment if held until board approval.
11. Approve the use of a rubber stamp for signature of the Board President, if he/she so wishes, on manual checks.
12. Approve the use of a scanned signature of the Board President, Board Clerk, Board Treasurer, and Director for use on checks and purchase orders.
13. Adopt a resolution for the 2022-2023 school year waiving the requirements of the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and fixed asset accounting which are not pertinent to the specifications of the cash basis law and budget laws of Kansas. (A copy of resolution 2022-01 is in your packet.)
14. Allow the clerk to pay any invoice that would result in a savings if paid before the regular board meeting.
15. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to access the district’s safety deposit box.
16. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to cash Certificates of Deposit and deposit these amounts into district bank accounts.
17. Adopt the 1116 Hour Plan for the 2022-2023 school term.
18. Approve a resolution that Board Minutes cannot be used as Board Policy. (A copy of resolution 2022-02 is in your packet.)
19. Approve the hiring of substitute teachers at $100.00 per full day and $50.00 per half day for 2022-2023. If a BCK-SEI paraeducator subs as a BCK-SEI teacher, with proper KSDE certification, they will be paid for their paraeducator wages plus $25 prorated for the day they are a substitute teacher for a BCK-SEI certified teacher.
20. Approve the hiring of long-term substitute teachers. A long-term substitute teacher is a substitute that is assigned to the same classroom for a minimum of 10 consecutive days. The day rate for a long-term substitute teacher for days 1–10 is $100 per day. The daily rate for a long-term substitute teacher for day 11–rest of the assignment is 1/189th of the 2022-2023 base salary.
21. Approve the hiring of homebound teachers for the 2022-2023 school year at $15.00 per hour.
22. Adopt the Interlocal mileage reimbursement rate to be adjusted to conforming to the state rate.
23. Adopt a petty cash limit of $500.00 per month.
24. Establish the Hiawatha World and the Horton Headlight as the official newspapers for activities of the Interlocal.
25. Designate Becky Shamburg compliance coordinator for federal anti-discrimination laws including Title VI, Title VII, and Title IX.
26. Approve the Interlocal’s credit cards as follows:
Becky Shamburg 1 card $2,500 limit
Amy Larson 1 card $5,000 limit
27. Hire Chelbi Peters and Lesa Blunt as full-time paras and hire Deb Ellis as part-time para.
* Director Shamburg introduced resolution 2022-03 to the board members. This allows the Interlocal to destroy financial records after five years. The financial records from 2016-2017 will be destroyed. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve resolution 2022-03. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* After discussion, Roni Tietjens moved to appoint Rex Lockwood to the Interlocal’s Professional Development Council. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg discussed the local interagency agreements between the Interlocal and Brown County Head Start, Kickapoo Head Start and contract with BCDS.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the interagency agreements between the Interlocal and Brown County Head Start, Kickapoo Head Start and contract with BCDS. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg presented a letter from Staci Campbell, Summer School teacher, who was not able to attend the board meeting. In short, the 2022 Summer School was a success.
Director Shamburg discussed new teacher updates with the board members. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg also discussed para numbers. Currently, there are three paras who are unsure if they are returning to their jobs in 2022-2023. With the newly hired paras, that keeps the para total remaining at 51 paras. The Interlocal is budgeted for 61 paras in 2022-23.
Director Shamburg discussed a parking lot update with the board members. There was discussion on filling potholes, chip and seal from the county, and the cost of each.
* At 6:35 pm, Roni Tietjens moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA, and to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:45 pm. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Laurence Berger, April Keo, and Roni Tietjens. At At 6:45 pm, the board came out of executive session. There was no action taken after executive session.
* Director Shamburg will be out of the office July 18-25, 2022.
* Roni Tietjens moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:52 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
