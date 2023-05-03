April 5, 2023 Unofficial Minutes
(These minutes are not official until approved at the May 3, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular April Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on April 5, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director; Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member; April Keo, USD 430 Board Member; Shelby Rice, USD 430 Board Member; Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member
Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator; Amy Larson, Board Clerk; Those absent were:
Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member; Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member.
* Director Shamburg requested to add “accept resignation from Lyle Wissmann” to the Consent Agenda. Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda with the change. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* There were no comments from the public or the president.
* Laurence Berger moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the March 2023 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of April 2023.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of April 2023.
4. Accept the resignations of para Rhianna Howard and IRC instructor Lyle Wissmann at
the end of the 2022-23 school year.
5. Approve the hire of Denise Coker as para at Everest Middle School.
* Director Shamburg provided preliminary 2023-24 BCK-SEI calendar along with approved 2023-24 calendars from both USD 415 and USD 430. The BCK-SEI calendar is created using the information from both district calendars. Special education employee inservice dates are set for August 3, 2023 for certified staff and August 14, 2023 for classified staff. Discussion followed. Roni Tietjens moved to approve the 2023-24 BCK-SEI calendar as presented. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg presented the board members with 2023-24 KASB membership dues and legal assistance fund dues. The membership dues remained the same while the legal assistance fund dues increased by $450. Discussion followed. Laurence Berger moved to approve the 2023-24 KASB and Legal Assistance Fund dues. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that the annual application for Title VI-B fund is available for board approval. Board Clerk Amy Larson stated that the funds are used to pay for IRC salaries and a portion of an ECSE instructor’s salary. Discussion followed. Roni Tietjens moved to approve submission for Title VI-B Funds. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* At 6:08 pm, Roni Tietjens moved to go into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel, student personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:23 pm. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed, to protect the privacy rights of a student who is identifiable, and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, April Keo, Shelby Rice, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:23 pm, Roni Tietjens moved to go into additional executive sessions for
10 minutes, 10 minutes, and 5 minutes. Shelby Rice seconded and the motions passed with votes of four to zero. The executive sessions were necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed, to protect the privacy rights of a student who is identifiable, and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive sessions were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, April Keo, Shelby Rice, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:48 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* Roni Tietjens moved to hire Andy Gwennap as IRC Instructor at Everest Middle School for 2023-2024 school year. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Shelby Rice moved to hire Staci Campbell as 2023 Summer School Instructor. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Connie Hale stated that para appreciation day was April 5, 2023 for special education paras. They were given t-shirts and snacks as appreciation for their work with the staff and students. Connie did not have any new referrals for behavior support. She and staff are working on current referrals. Discussion followed.
