October 5, 2022
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular October Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on October 5, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk, Those absent were: Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens,
* USD 415 Board Member, Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* There were no comments from the public.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Laurence Berger seconded
and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the September 7, 2022 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of October 2022.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of October 2022.
4. Hire Kayla Rolfe as a para.
5. Accept the resignation of para Sybil Klamm
* Director Shamburg stated that the state audit was completed on September 13, 2022. The audit went well with the Interlocal estimating slightly over the actual FTE and transportation costs. This is exactly what the Interlocal needed to do in order to receive all state aid due them. If the Interlocal estimated less than actual FTE and transportation costs, the Interlocal would not receive that additional state aid that was due them.
Director Shamburg stated that Connie Hale was not at the meeting due to family reasons.
Director Shamburg stated that the parking lot potholes are being repaired after they were patched with dirt and asphalt chunks. Director Shamburg has been in contact with a vendor who will fix the patches and potholes. There was discussion that followed.
* At 6:15 pm, Laurence Berger moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:20 pm. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Laurence Berger, April Keo, and Jacquie Spihlmann. At 6:20 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* Jacquie Spihlmann moved to approve the 2022-23 Master Agreement; extend office raises of 3.1% to Becky Shamburg, Lisa Pierce, Lynne Henke, and Amy Larson; and approve para raises as discussed. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:24 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
