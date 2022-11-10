Special Ed graphic

File photo | Hiawatha World

October 5, 2022

The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular October Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on October 5, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.

Top Videos

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.