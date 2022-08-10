August 3, 2022 (Unofficial)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular August Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 3, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Vice President Roni Tietjens called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m.
* Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Jacquie Kerl, USD 415 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk
Those absent were: April Keo, USD 430 Board Member
* Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* There were no comments from the public.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Director Shamburg requested to add Grace Carney to item 4 and Ryan Ostrander to item 5. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with revisions. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the July 6, 2022 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of August 2022.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of August 2022.
4. Accept the resignations of paras Lesa Blunt, Marissa Ruhnke, Sherry Shafer, Alicyn Willich, Jackie Jones, and Grace Carney.
5. Rehire Shandrika Collier-Ward as a para, and hire Ryan Ostrander as a para.
* Director Shamburg stated that licensing is progressing for new certified staff members with three new certified staff members working on their Master’s degree in special education. Those new teachers will be on a Quality Performance Accreditation waiver through the KSDE Teacher Licensure.
Director Shamburg stated that teacher inservice is scheduled for August 4, 2022 and para inservice is scheduled for August 15, 2022.
* Director Shamburg stated that Varney’s performed the financial audit in mid July. The audit went well. The Interlocal found out in late July that their regular state auditor passed away in May. The Interlocal extends their condolences to the auditor’s family. A new state auditor has been assigned to the Interlocal and will meet with them in mid September.
* Board Clerk Amy Larson reviewed the 2022-23 Interlocal budget. There was much discussion that occurred during and after the budget presentation. Rex Lockwood moved to approve the 2022-23 Interlocal budget as presented. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* At 6:48 pm, Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA, and to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:53 pm. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Laurence Berger, Jacquie Kerl, and Roni Tietjens. At At 6:53 pm, the board came out of executive session. There was no action taken after executive session.
* Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:54 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
