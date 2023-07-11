July 5, 2023
(These minutes are not official until approved at the August 2, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular July Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on July 5, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director; Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member; Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member; April Keo, USD 430 Board Member; Shelby Rice, USD 430 Board Member; Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member; Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator Staci Campbell, Summer School Instructor.
* Director Shamburg requested to add resignation of para Roni Brockhoff to the Consent Agenda. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Shelby Rice moved to approve the June 2023 minutes. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero Laurence Berger moved to close the 2022-2023 board. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Jeff Brockhoff nominated Roni Tietjens as President and Shelby Rice as Vice President. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Roni Tietjens presided over the remainder of the meeting as President of the Interlocal Board.
* After discussion, Jacquie Spihlmann moved to approve the consent agenda with the addition of accepting the resignation of para Roni Brockhoff. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Bills for the Month of July 2023.
2. Accept the resignation of paras Chelbi Peters, Karla Matthias, and Roni Brockhoff.
3. Appoint Amy Larson as Clerk of the Board of Education.
4. Appoint Amy Larson as the KPERS, BC/BS, and Worker’s Compensation Representative.
5. Appoint Elaine Abramson as Treasurer of Interlocal #615 at the salary of $100.00 per month.
6. Appoint KASB as the Legal Representative of the Board for the 2023-2024 fiscal year.
7. Designate Becky Shamburg as Truancy Officer to report truant students as per KSA 12-1113.
8. Designate the Citizens State Bank, Hiawatha, as primary depository and all banks in Brown County as secondary depositories as needed, and review bank signatures.
9. Set the following schedule of Board meetings: The regular meetings for the 2023-2024 school year will generally be held on the Wednesday before the regular education board meeting. Board meetings will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha according to the following schedule:
July 5, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
August 2, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
September 6, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
October 4, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
November 1, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
December 6, 2023 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
January 3, 2024 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
February 7, 2024 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
March 6, 2024 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
April 3, 2024 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
May 1, 2024 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
June 5, 2024 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
July 3, 2024 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
10. Approve the payment of payroll, health insurance, disability insurance, cancer insurance, life insurance premiums, and social security taxes when due.
11. Allow the Clerk to pay, when due, any bill which would result in a late penalty assessment if held until board approval.
12. Approve the use of a rubber stamp for signature of the Board President, if he/she so wishes, on manual checks.
13. Approve the use of a scanned signature of the Board President, Board Clerk, Board Treasurer, and Director for use on checks and purchase orders.
14. Adopt a resolution for the 2023-2024 school year waiving the requirements of the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and fixed asset accounting which are not pertinent to the specifications of the cash basis law and budget laws of Kansas. (A copy of resolution 2023-01 is in your packet.)
15. Allow the clerk to pay any invoice that would result in a savings if paid before the regular board meeting.
16. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to access the district’s safety deposit box.
17. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to cash Certificates of Deposit and deposit these amounts into district bank accounts.
18. Adopt the 1116 Hour Plan for the 2023-2024 school term.
19. Approve a resolution that Board Minutes cannot be used as Board Policy. (A copy of resolution 2023-02 is in your packet.)
20. Approve the hiring of substitute teachers at $100.00 per full day and $50.00 per half day for 2023-2024. If a BCK-SEI paraeducator subs as a BCK-SEI teacher, with proper KSDE certification, they will be paid for their paraeducator wages plus $25 prorated for the day they are a substitute teacher for a BCK-SEI certified teacher.
21. Approve the hiring of long-term substitute teachers. A long-term substitute teacher is a substitute that is assigned to the same classroom for a minimum of 10 consecutive days.
The day rate for a long-term substitute teacher for days 1–10 is $100 per day. The daily rate for a long-term substitute teacher for day 11–rest of the assignment is 1/189th of the 2023-2024 base salary.
22. Approve the hiring of homebound teachers for the 2023-2024 school year at $15.00 per hour.
23. Adopt the Interlocal mileage reimbursement rate to be adjusted to conforming to the state rate.
24. Adopt a petty cash limit of $500.00 per month.
25. Establish the Hiawatha World and the Horton Headlight as the official newspapers for
activities of the Interlocal.
26. Designate Becky Shamburg compliance coordinator for federal anti-discrimination laws
including Title VI, Title VII, and Title IX.
27. Approve the Interlocal’s credit cards as follows:
Becky Shamburg 1 card $2,500 limit
Amy Larson 1 card $5,000 limit
* Director Shamburg introduced resolution 2023-03 to the board members. This allows the Interlocal to destroy financial records after five years. The financial records from 2017-2018 will be destroyed. April Keo moved to approve resolution 2023-03. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* After discussion, Jacquie Spihlmann volunteered to be on the Interlocal’s Professional Development Council in the Board Member role.
* Director Shamburg discussed the local interagency agreements between the Interlocal and Brown County Head Start, Kickapoo Head Start and contract with BCDS. The BCDS contract changed slightly. Laurence Berger moved to approve the interagency agreements between the Interlocal and Brown County Head Start, Kickapoo Head Start and contract with BCDS. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that summer school went well. Staci Campbell was not at the meeting.
Director Shamburg stated that NL Driveway Repair will asphalt the annex parking lot in August 2023.
* At 6:19 pm, Jacquie Spihlmann moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel, student personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:29 pm. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed, to protect the privacy rights of a student who is identifiable, and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Shelby Rice, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:29 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Jacquie Spihlmann moved to offer a $500 sign-on bonus to only new para hires with half of the bonus paid in December and the other half paid in May as long as the new para is still employed with the Interlocal. Any para rehires are not eligible for the bonus. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that the city is working on a meeting with Governor Kelly after talking with KSDE Commissioner Randy Watson. The meeting will address the streetlights at First and Oregon.
* Jacquie Spihlmann moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:35 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.