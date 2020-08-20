July 8, 2020 Minutes
* The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular July Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on July 8, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha. Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:02 p.m.
* Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member April Keo, USD 430 Board Member Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member John Wright, USD 415 Board Member Amy Larson, Board Clerk Staci Campbell, Summer School Teacher
Those absent were: Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member
* April Keo moved to approve the agenda. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* John Wright moved to approve the minutes for June 2020. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* John Wright moved to close the 2019-2020 board. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Rex Lockwood moved to approve the consent agenda. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the Bills for the Month of July 2020. 2. Appoint Amy Larson as Clerk of the Board of Education. 3. Appoint Amy Larson as the KPERS, BC/BS, and Worker’s Compensation Representative. 4. Appoint Elaine Abramson as Treasurer of Interlocal #615 at the salary of $80.00 per month. 5. Appoint KASB as the Legal Representative of the Board for the 2020-2021 fiscal year. 6. Designate Becky Shamburg as Truancy Officer to report truant students as per KSA 121113. 7. Designate the Citizens State Bank, Hiawatha, as primary depository and all banks in Brown County as secondary depositories as needed, and review bank signatures. 8. Set the following schedule of Board meetings: The regular meetings for the 2020-2021 school year will generally be held on the Wednesday before the regular education board meeting. Board meetings will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha according to the following schedule. Date Place Time July 8, 2020 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm August 5, 2020 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm September 9, 2020 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm October 7, 2020 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm November 4, 2020 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm December 9, 2020 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm January 6, 2021 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm February 3, 2021 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm March 3, 2021 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm April 7, 2021 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm May 5, 2021 Special Education Annex 6:00 pm
9. Approve the payment of payroll, health insurance, disability insurance, cancer insurance, life insurance premiums, and social security taxes when due. 10. Allow the Clerk to pay, when due, any bill which would result in a late penalty assessment if held until board approval. 11. Approve the use of a rubber stamp for signature of the Board President, if he/she so wishes, on manual checks. 12. Approve the use of a scanned signature of the Board President, Board Clerk, Board Treasurer, and Director for use on checks and purchase orders. 13. Adopt a resolution for the 2020-2021 school year waiving the requirements of the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and fixed asset accounting which are not pertinent to the specifications of the cash basis law and budget laws of Kansas. (A copy of resolution 2020-01 is in your packet.) 14. Allow the clerk to pay any invoice that would result in a savings if paid before the regular board meeting. 15. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to access the district’s safety deposit box. 16. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to cash Certificates of Deposit and deposit these amounts into district bank accounts. 17. Adopt the 1116 Hour Plan for the 2020-2021 school term. 18. Approve a resolution that Board Minutes cannot be used as Board Policy. (A copy of resolution 2020-02 is in your packet.) 19. Approve the hiring of substitute teachers at $90.00 per full day and $45.00 per half day for 2020-2021. If a BCK-SEI paraeducator subs as a BCK-SEI teacher, with proper KSDE certification, they will be paid for their paraeducator wages plus $25 prorated for the day they are a substitute teacher for a BCK-SEI certified teacher. 20. Approve the hiring of long-term substitute teachers. A long-term substitute teacher is a substitute that is assigned to the same classroom for a minimum of 10 consecutive days. The day rate for a long-term substitute teacher for days 1–10 is $90 per day. The daily rate for a long-term substitute teacher for day 11–rest of the assignment is 1/189th of the 2020-2021 base salary. 21. Approve the hiring of homebound teachers for the 2020-2021 school year at $15.00 per hour. 22. Adopt the Interlocal mileage reimbursement rate to be adjusted to conforming to the state rate. 23. Adopt a petty cash limit of $500.00 per month. 24. Establish the Hiawatha World and the Horton Headlight as the official newspapers for activities of the Interlocal. 25. Designate Becky Shamburg compliance coordinator for federal anti-discrimination laws including Title VI, Title VII, and Title IX. 26. Approve the Interlocal’s credit cards as follows: Becky Shamburg 1 card $2,500 limit Amy Larson 1 card $2,500 limit
* Director Shamburg stated the Interlocal keeps financial records for five years. Resolution 2020-03 allows the Interlocal to destroy financial records from 2014-2015. April Keo moved to approve resolution 2020-03. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that a board member is a member of the Interlocal Professional Development Council. Tom Simmer was the board member for 2019-2020 and Tom volunteered to continue serving on the Interlocal Professional Development Council in 2020-2021.
* Director Shamburg stated the interagency agreements with Brown County Head Start and Kickapoo Head Start are standard to provide services to students. The contract with BCDS to provide shredding and cleaning services to clients of BCDS. There was discussion that followed.
April Keo moved to approve the interagency agreements with Brown County Head Start, Kickapoo Head Start and the contract with BCDS. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Directory Shamburg presented the June 2020 board policy handbook changes as recommended by KASB. The handbook changes have several revisions to existing policies. Rex Lockwood approved the board policy handbook changes as presented. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Staci Campbell presented a summer school review. Summer school was modified due to health concerns. Even modified, summer school worked very well.
* Director Shamburg provided an update on the ongoing Medicaid audit. Donna Whiteman of KASB has been working on a preliminary hearing and everything is now up to attorneys to conclude the audit details. The audit has been an ongoing process since March 2019.
* Director Shamburg stated schools will get more guidance on July 9, 2020 from KSDE on how to move forward with the 2020-21 school year. The guidance will also include a 1,000 page document detailing procedures, plans, etc.
* Director Shamburg indicated the Interlocal ended 2019-20 in good shape. Unfortunately, Blue Cross/Blue Shield is raising health insurance rates by 21% in 2020-21, so any positive financial momentum has been thwarted by Blue Cross/Blue Shield. There was much discussion that followed.
* At 6:50 pm, Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per nonelected personnel exemption under KOMA, to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA and reconvene at 7:05 pm. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, Tom Simmer, and John Wright. At 7:05 pm, the board came out of executive session. There was no action following executive session.
* April Keo moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 7:24 p.m.
