October 7, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular October Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on October 7, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member April Keo, USD 430 Board Member John Wright, USD 415 Board Member Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member Amy Larson, Board Clerk Those absent were: Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member.
* Director Shamburg requested the consent agenda be revised with addition of “resignation of Michelle Mooney” to item 5.
Tom Simmer moved to approve the agenda with the revision. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* John Wright moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the September 9, 2020 Regular Board Meeting. 2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of October 2020. 3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of October 2020. 4. Hire Cassie Dreher as Hiawatha elementary para and Amy Coppe as Horton Elementary para. 5. Accept the resignations of paras Ethan Pierce, Bobbi Darnell and Michelle Mooney.
* Director Shamburg stated that she met with Donna Whiteman, KASB attorney, and worked further on the Medicaid audit. The hearing is scheduled for October 26, 2020. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg has some para openings due to recent resignations and she is working to fill the job openings. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg stated the heater is leaking in the janitor’s closet. Maintenance personnel are working to fix the leak and gave Director Shamburg two options to consider – fixing the current system or buy a new hot water heater. There was discussion that followed.
* At 6:13 pm, Tom Simmer moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per nonelected personnel exemption under KOMA, and to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA, and reconvene at 6:23 pm. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Tom Simmer and John Wright. At 6:23 pm, Tom Simmer moved and John Wright seconded to go into a second executive session for 3 minutes. At 6:26 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* John Wright moved to ratify the Teacher’s Association agreement as presented. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Tom Simmer moved to grant a $.10 per hour raise for the classified staff. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* John Wright moved to grant a 3.5% raise to the office staff. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
