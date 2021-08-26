August 4, 2021
(These minutes are not official until approved at the September 1, 2021 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular August Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 4, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:05 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director; Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member; Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member; April Keo, USD 430 Board Member; Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member via speakerphone; Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member; John Wright, USD 415 Board Member.
Becky Shamburg requested to add Brandi Tawzer to item 5 on item F, Consent Agenda and remove item 3 “discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affection a student under KOMA” under item J, Executive Session. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
There were no comments from the public.
There were no comments from the President.
APPROVAL OF THE CONSENT AGENDA
Approval of the minutes of the July 7, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
Approval of the Bills for the Month of August 2021.
Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of August 2021.
Accept the resignations of paras Summer Goben and Nicole Harvey.
Approve the hire of paras Zoe Bone, Trina Koch, Trish Mosley, and Brandi Tawzer.
Jim Fritton, state auditor, handled the state audit via electronically in late July. The Interlocal will pay back a very small portion of aid due to estimation of total aid in early May versus actual aid received. Varney’s and Associates handled the financial audit in mid July, and the audit went well. Varney’s will give their report to the board at the September board meeting.
The Interlocal will be receiving both ESSER and ARP funds this school year. The funds come with stipulations as to what can be spent. The Interlocal works with both districts to draw down and report ESSER funds..
Amy Larson presented the 2021-22 budget to the board members. After discussion, Laurence Berger moved to approve the 2021-22 budget. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
At 6:36 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per nonelected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:46 pm. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for
August 4, 2021 the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, and Rex Lockwood. At 6:46 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve speech contracts as presented to Kindra Howard and Becky Weber. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:53 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at the Special Education Anne.
