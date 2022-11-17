November 2, 2022
(These minutes are not official until approved at the December 7, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular November Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on November 2, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member.
* Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* There were no comments from the public.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Roni Tietjens moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the October 5, 2022 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of November 2022.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of November 2022.
4. Accept the resignation of para Victoria Hollister
* Director Shamburg stated that the Interlocal currently has 47 paras. The Interlocal is advertising in the Horton Headlight, on social media, on Indeed, and via word of mouth. There was discussion that followed.
The parking lot was repaired by Lonnie Boller and striped by Lonny Pierce.
Director Shamburg gave an update on teacher licensure. There was discussion that followed. Director Shamburg stated there is a big push for an increase in special education funding from the legislature. There was discussion that followed.
* Supervisor/Coordinator Connie Hale addressed the board members about her new administrative position within the Interlocal. The teacher has to complete a referral form with Connie. After parental notification, Connie observes the classroom, helps teachers and paras with behaviors in the classroom and provides follow-up. There was discussion that followed.
* Director Shamburg and both school psychologists are going to Omaha for the Tri-State Law Conference on November 3-4, 2022.
* Roni Tietjens moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:16 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
