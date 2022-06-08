June 6, 2022 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular June Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 6, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Jacquie Kerl, USD 415 Board Member
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
There were no comments from the public.
There were no comments from the president.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the consent agenda. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the May 4, 2022 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of June 2022.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of June 2022.
4. Accept the resignations of instructors Sheila Snodgrass and Michelle Krause,
Retirement of para Lisa Neher, and Resignations of paras Kelsey Hubin, Debra Ellis, and Brenna Letsinger.
Director Shamburg presented the 2022-23 health insurance premium rate update. Being in the KEIT pool and with legal representation has helped with keeping premium rates in check.
Director Shamburg asked for permission to pay bills and close the books for 2021-2022. This is an annual procedure. Jeff Brockhoff moved to give permission to pay bills and close the books for 2021-2022. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Director Shamburg discussed the 2022-2023 salary schedule placement. One current certified staff member will move over on the salary schedule. Certified staff use inservice points and college credit to move over on the salary schedule as well as work toward renewing their license.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the 2022-2023 salary schedule placement. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Director Shamburg presented the June 2022 KASB board policy updates. Several policies had wording changes. There was discussion that followed.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the June 2022 KASB board policy updates as presented. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Director Shamburg stated the Interlocal has ended the 2021-22 school year with 51 paras. A couple of paras have verbally said they may not be back to work for the Interlocal next year, but Director Shamburg has not received their resignation yet. The Interlocal advertises in Horton Headlight, on social media, on KEEB and Indeed websites. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg presented the 2022 summer school budget. All summer school paras are paid $14 per hour unless they get paid more during the regular school year. Certified staff members who work as summer school paras get paid the rate indicated in the Master Agreement. Rex Lockwood moved to approve the 2022 summer school budget. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
At 6:26 p.m., Roni Tietjens moved to go into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA, and to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:41 pm. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Laurence Berger, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:41 pm, Roni Tietjens moved to go into a second executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA, and to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:46 pm. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Those present for the second executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Laurence Berger, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:46 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Following Executive Session, Jeff Brockhoff moved to hire Sharon Goering as IRC Instructor at Hiawatha Middle School, Virginia Herrera and Cathleen Grissom as IRC Instructors at Horton Elementary, Sunshine Letsinger as Life Skills Instructor at Hiawatha High School, and Samantha Shamburg as Speech/Language Pathologist. The instructor hires are contingent upon appropriate certification with KSDE. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Roni Tietjens moved to approve a $500 stipend to Robin Gilbert for being the SLP Supervisor to Alexis Bippes in 2021-2022, and a $500 stipend to Kindra Howard for being the SLP Supervisor to Samantha Shamburg in 2022-2023. Each stipend will be paid at the end of the respective school year. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Director Shamburg stated the financial audit is slated for the week of July 11 and the state audit with Jim Fritton will be done remote to save on fuel costs.
The annex parking lot needs fixed and Director Shamburg is contacting vendors for quotes to repair it.
Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:56 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
