April 8 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular April Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on April 8, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member via Zoom April Keo, USD 430 Board Member via speakerphone Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member via Zoom Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via Zoom Amy Larson, Board Clerk.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Jamie Bottom moved to approve the consent agenda. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the minutes of the March 4, 2020 regular board meeting. 2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of April 2020. 3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of April 2020. 4. Accept the resignations of Judy Bechtold and Abby Strathman, Horton IRC.
Director Shamburg discussed 2020-2021 district calendars do not match up regarding spring breaks. The Annex office staff will divide spring breaks so the office remains open. There was discussion that followed. Rex Lockwood moved to approve the BCK-SEI calendar for 2020-2021. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Director Shamburg requested approval to apply for annual Title VI-B and ECSE funds. These funds are used to pay salaries of IRC and ECSE instructors. There was discussion that followed.
Jamie Bottom moved to approve submission for application of Title VI-B funds. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Director Shamburg gave a budget update indicating that the interlocal has finished billing for Medicaid. Since online services have started, the Interlocal is not set up for speech services via telemedicine. The only way to bill for online services is through telemedicine for speech only. Occupational therapy and physical therapy can not be billed for Medicaid once online services start. Director Shamburg will keep the board members up to date with the budget.
Director Shamburg also stated the Interlocal is doing the best they can regarding providing online services and communicating with parents. There are questions as to whether summer school will be held during 2020 due to the current health crisis. Director Shamburg will have more information by the May board meeting. There was discussion that followed.
At 6:25 pm, Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per nonelected personnel exemption under KOMA, and to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA and reconvene at 6:30 pm. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, Tom Simmer, and John Wright. At 6:30 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Following Executive Session,April Keo moved to hire Jill Selland as Gifted Instructor, Don Smith as Everest Middle School IRC Instructor, and Tori Mace as Horton Elementary School IRC Instructor. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
The May board meeting will be via Zoom/speakerphone.
April Keo moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:33 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
