November 3, 2021
(These minutes are not official until approved at the December 1, 2021 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular November Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on November 3, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone, Amy Larson, Board Clerk
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
There were no comments from the public.
There were no comments from the President.
Becky Shamburg requested to add Beth Meader to the para resignations.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the revised consent agenda. Andea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the October 6, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of November 2021.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of November 2021.
4. Approve the hire of paras Beth Meader and Melanie Shaefer.
5. Accept the resignations of paras Deni Bruning, Harley Madere, Zoe Bone, Beth
Meader; as well as retirement resignation of Jeanne Knudson.
PTAC units are being installed with more work to be done this week. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg stated that there are 63 paras currently employed with BCKSEI. There was discussion that followed regarding students moving into the district with high special needs. Director Shamburg discussed the possibility of a future behavior support room at Hiawatha Elementary with the cost of the room covered by the district. There was discussion that followed.
At 6:26 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:36 pm. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Andrea Groth, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and John Wright.
At 6:36 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Andrea Groth moved to ratify the 2021-22 Master Agreement as discussed. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Andrea Groth moved to increase wages of paras, office staff, and Linda Bodenhausen as discussed. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Director Shamburg stated that with two special education board members leaving the regular ed board in December, the regular ed board will have to appoint two more special ed board members for the January board meeting.
Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:44 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
