June 7, 2023
(These minutes are not official until approved at the July 5, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular June Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 7, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Vice President Roni Tietjens called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Shelby Rice, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator.
* Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Shelby Rice moved to approve the consent agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the May 3, 2023 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of June 2023.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of June 2023.
4. Accept the resignation of para Nyquole Chesbro at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
* Director Shamburg stated the KE10 rate increased 7.8% with the KE7 rate increasing slightly more than that. BCK-SEI pays for a single policy of KE10 per eligible employee. In 2023-2024, BCK-SEI will pay more than $42,000 in additional health insurance premiums with the current employees on the plan. There was discussion that followed.
* As standard every year, the Interlocal has to receive permission to pay bills and close the books for 2022-2023. From June 30 to the July board meeting, the books remain closed until the board meets to start a new fiscal year. Jeff Brockhoff moved to pay bills and close the books for 2022-2023. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that three certified staff members are moving over on the salary schedule. These staff members are working on their Master’s Degrees and subsequent endorsements. Laurence Berger moved to approve the 2023-2024 salary schedule placement as presented. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that there were several policies with revisions and a couple of new policies. Revised policies include Emergency Safety Interventions, Drug-Free Workplace, Military Leave, Reduction of Teaching Staff, Complaints. New policies include Overnight Accommodations, Administration of Emergency Opioid Antagonists.
Jacquie Spihlmann moved to approve the June 2023 KASB board policy updates as presented. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* The ending state aid for the 2022-23 year was $31,915 per staff FTE which is an increase from the beginning state aid. The beginning state aid for 2023-24 is slightly less than the beginning state aid per staff FTE in 2022-23 which is a disappointment. Kindra Howard and Sam Shamburg helped the Interlocal to receive Medicaid Replacement State Aid during Krista Noll’s absence, and that is much appreciated. The Interlocal will lose ARP funds as well as incur an increase of health insurance. Those costs will be offset by some additional federal grant money to draw down in the fall 2023. This federal money is usually carried over into the next school year but without additional special education
state funding that the Interlocal was hoping for, these federal funds will have to be used sooner.
Director Shamburg will talk with the superintendents in July about an increase in district contributions. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg stated that all teaching positions are currently filled. There are special education para positions available in the Hiawatha Schools at Hiawatha Elementary and Hiawatha Middle. Director Shamburg stated that Varney’s is tentatively scheduled to conduct the financial audit the week of July 17 but is coordinating with the districts to conduct their audit during that week as well.
Director Shamburg stated she enjoyed the USA conference in Wichita and visited with the new South Brown County USD 430 Superintendent, Dr. Rebecca Kramer.
* At 6:20 pm, Jacquie Spihlmann moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel, student personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:25 pm. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed, to protect the privacy rights of a student who is identifiable, and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Shelby Rice, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:25 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* Jacquie Spihlmann moved to approve a stipend to Lisa Pierce as discussed in executive session. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:26 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
