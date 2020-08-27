The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal 615 held its regular August Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 5, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha. Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member April Keo, USD 430 Board Member John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone Amy Larson, Board Clerk Loren Henry, SBS Insurance.
Those absent were: Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member.
April Keo moved to approve the agenda. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Director Shamburg requested to remove item 4 “Approve the hire of para Jacqueline Keller.” Jamie Bottom moved to approve the consent agenda with the revision. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the July 8, 2020 Regular Board Meeting. 2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of August 2020. 3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of August 2020.
Loren Henry of SBS Insurance reviewed the 2020-21 insurance quote. There was a price increase of approximately $900 with increases to the linebacker and auto policies. There was discussion that followed. Jamie Bottom moved to approve the 2020-21 insurance quote from SBS Agency. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Director Shamburg reviewed the state audit and financial audit. Both went well with the Interlocal receiving all state funding it was entitled to in 2019-20. The financial audit preliminary results were good as well. There was discussion that followed.
Board Clerk Amy Larson reviewed the 2020-21 budget with the board members. There was discussion that followed. John Wright moved to approve the 2020-21 budget. Jamie Bottom seconded with a vote of four to zero.
Director Shamburg is holding off on hiring paras until closer to the start of the school year. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg stated that teacher inservice was held at Hiawatha High School auditorium on Aug. 3. The location was to assist teachers with social distancing. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg stated that the Medicaid audit hearing was scheduled for the morning of August 5, 2020, the day of the board meeting. After 15 minutes into the hearing, it was announced that a KDHE representative was not able to attend the meeting. The hearing has been rescheduled for Sept. 21.
Director Shamburg stated that she would like to start looking for a van. The Interlocal has several vehicles in their fleet that have been with the Interlocal for eight years or longer. After discussion, the board agreed to allow the director to proceed with looking for a van.
At 7:05 pm, April Keo moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA, and reconvene at 7:15 pm. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, and John Wright. At 7:15 pm, the board came out of executive session.
April Keo moved to hire Kindra Howard at five hours per week and to hire a speech pathologist for additional hours as needed. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Jamie Bottom moved to adjourn the Board meeting. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 7:25 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
