February 2, 2022
(These minutes are not official until approved at the March 2, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular February Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on February 2, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Kerl, Incoming USD 415 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk Those absent were: Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member
Director Shamburg stated that I, “Presentation from Hiawatha Elementary Teachers” should be omitted as that will be moved to the March meeting. Director Shamburg also requested that resignation from Shandrika Collier-Ward should be added to #5 of the consent agenda. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the revised agenda. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Board Clerk Amy Larson swore in USD 415 board member Jacquie Kerl.
There were no comments from the public.
President April Keo welcomed Roni Tietjens and Jacquie Kerl to the special education board.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the revised consent agenda. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the January 12, 2022 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of February 2022.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of February 2022.
4. Approve the hire of para Samantha Shamburg.
5. Accept the resignations of IRC Instructor Don Smith, para Jennifer White, and para Shandrika Collier-Ward.
Director Shamburg stated that Maintenance of Effort was met by the Interlocal in three of four categories. Maintenance of Effort shows that the interlocal is spending more money each year and is a special education requirement. There was discussion that followed. Director Shamburg presented a supplemental cleaning contract for Staci Campbell to the board. After discussion, Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the supplemental cleaning contract for Staci Campbell retroactive to January 1, 2022. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Director Shamburg stated that PTAC units are working great in each of the offices and appropriate rooms. The electric bill has increased which will help the Interlocal meet Maintenance of Effort. The only regret with the PTAC units is not purchasing and installing them sooner rather than trying to maintain the boiler.
Director Shamburg stated that there is a shortage of paras as the interlocal has several open para positions. The interlocal is advertising on social media, through the districts, and with the Horton Headlight. There was discussion to advertise on KNZA, via Indeed or LinkedIn.
Director Shamburg presented a printout from KASEA (Kansas Association of Special Education Administrators) indicating how special education is funded via the state of Kansas. Currently, due to ESSER, special education is funded at 76.4%. The Kansas statute states that special education needs to be funded at 92%. There is a legislative push to introduce a five year plan in order to fund special education at the state required 92%. There was discussion that followed.
At 6:26 p.m., Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA and to discuss director’s evaluation per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:31 p.m. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Jacquie Kerl, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:29 p.m., Becky Shamburg left the executive session. At 6:31 p.m., the board came out of executive session.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to grant retention bonuses to the speech language pathologists on payroll. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
There was no other business to discuss. Roni Tietjens moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:38 p.m.
