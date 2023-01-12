January 4, 2023
(These minutes are not official until approved at the February 1, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular January Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on January 4, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:01 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member.
* Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Supervisor/Coordinator Connie Hale stated it is board appreciation month and presented the board members with certificates of appreciation as well as Bread Bowl cookies.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Rex Lockwood moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the December 7, 2022 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of January 2023.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of January 2023.
* Director Shamburg presented KASB policies to review. After discussion, Rex Lockwood moved to approve the KASB policies as presented. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Connie Hale left the building at 6:08 pm.
* At 6:08 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss director’s evaluation per non-elected personnel under KOMA and reconvene at 6:18 pm. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Becky Shamburg left the room at 6:08 pm. Those present for the executive session were Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood and Roni Tietjens. At 6:18 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into a second executive session for 5 minutes to
discuss director’s evaluation per non-elected personnel under KOMA. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Those present for the second executive session were Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:23 pm, Becky Shamburg entered the room. At 6:23 pm, Jeff Brockhoff moved to go into a third executive session for 5 minutes to discuss director’s evaluation per non-elected personnel under KOMA. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Those present for the third executive
session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:28 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* There was no action following executive session.
* The board members discussed their special education board appointment terms. Rex and April have completed three years on the special education board. Laurence has completed two years on the special education board. Jeff has agreed to remain on the special education board through the remainder of his term on the regular education board. Roni and Jacquie have completed one year on the special education board. Each “term” on the special education board normally runs three years.
* Director Shamburg also discussed that she will be sworn in as mayor on January 9. Director Shamburg stated she may be at city hall over lunch breaks and after school.
* Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:43 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
