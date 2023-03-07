March 1, 2023 Unofficial Minutes
(These minutes are not official until approved at the April 5, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular March Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on March 1, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* President April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Shelby Rice, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator, Amy Larson, Board Clerk
* Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* There were no comments from the public.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the February 2023 regular board meeting.
2. Approval of the bills for the month of March 2023.
3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of March 2023.
* Director Shamburg stated that Master Teacher is moving from a student enrollment to an average licensing pricing schedule based on 75 licenses. The total initial cost is $1,999 which is a $500 increase. If the Interlocal uses more than 75 licenses, they will be billed per license following the 75 licenses. Master Teacher is one of few para professional development programs approved by the KSDE. Discussion followed.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the Master Teacher contract as presented for 2023-2024. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Director Shamburg requested the following sentence be added to the para handbook: “Upon submitting a two-week notice, a para shall not use paid sick or personal leave during the last two weeks of employment.” Discussion followed.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the addition to the para handbook. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Supervisor/Coordinator Connie Hale attended a behavior conference in Kansas City where she learned more about working with students who have behaviors. Connie presented the board members with an updated monthly tally of referrals between districts. The birth-3 year referrals are at an all-time high with 17 referrals. The autism referrals increased by one. Connie continues to provide ongoing support with both districts.
* Director Shamburg stated that a special education funding task force bill has been approved by the House and has been presented to the Senate. The amount of special education funding for 2023-2024 has not been approved yet by the legislature.
USD 430 will present their 2023-2024 calendar at their March 2023 board meeting. Upon approval, the Interlocal will combine both 2023-2024 calendars from USD 415 and USD 430 to an Interlocal calendar to determine inservice and training dates.
* At 6:13 pm, Roni Tietjens moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:23 pm. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Shelby Rice, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:23 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* Roni Tietjens moved to renew contracts for office staff for 2023-2024. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to grant permission for the director to advertise for jobs as needed. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Laurence Berger moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:27 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
