August 2, 2023
(These minutes are not official until approved at the September 6, 2023 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular August Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on August 2, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Roni Tietjens called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were:
Becky Shamburg, Director; Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member; April Keo, USD 430 Board Member; Shelby Rice, USD 430 Board Member; Jacquie Spihlmann, USD 415 Board Member;Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member; Connie Hale, Supervisor/Coordinator; Amy Larson, Board Clerk; Marla Olson, IRC Instructor Kendelle Runer, IRC Instructor; Robyn Tollefson, ECSE Instructor; Valerie Tollefson, IRC Instructor, arrived at 6:02 pm. Those absent was: Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member.
* Director Shamburg requested to add resignation of para Denise Coker to the Consent Agenda. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Valerie Tollefson arrived at 6:02 pm.
* Robyn Tollefson, Marla Olson, Kendelle Runer, and Valerie Tollefson introduced themselves to the board members as special education instructors.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with the addition of accepting the resignation of para Denise Coker. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the July 5, 2023 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of August 2023.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of August 2023.
4. Accept the resignation of paras Patricia Mosley, Samantha Gordon, Denise Coker, as well as retirement resignation of Jane Sommers.
5. Approve the rehire of Melanie Shaefer and hire of new paras Paige Romine and Cheryl Roberts.
* Board Clerk Amy Larson reviewed the financial audit and state audit. Both went well.
* Director Shamburg stated that Lonnie Moser and Dr. Kramer will be meeting on a regular basis. Connie Hale and Becky Shamburg attended the KSDE Leadership Conference in Wichita during late July. They learned that there are certified staff vacancies in several areas of the state, but the Interlocal has all certified staff positions filled at this time.
Director Shamburg stated that Occupational Therapist Linda Bodenhausen will be retiring in January.
Two Occupational Therapists have expressed desire to provide their services to the Interlocal: Katrina Rice and Katie Thompson. There was discussion that followed.
Shelby Rice left the room at 6:14 pm.
Jacquie Spihlmann moved to approve occupational therapist contracts as presented. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Shelby Rice entered the room at 6:15 pm.
* Board Clerk Amy Larson reviewed the 2023-24 budget with the board. There was discussion that followed. Jacquie Spihlmann moved to approve the 2023-24 budget as presented. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion carried with a vote of five to zero.
* At 6:27 pm, April Keo moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel, student personnel and negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:37 pm. Shelby Rice seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed, to protect the privacy rights of a student who is identifiable, and to ensure a fair and equitable contract.
Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Connie Hale, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Shelby Rice, Jacquie Spihlmann, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:37 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* There was no action after executive session.
* Director Shamburg stated that Lonnie Moser and she met with Governor Laura Kelly’s office regarding issues relating to regular education and special education. Governor Kelly’s representative reiterated that special education funding is a priority for the governor and she will continue working to make that happen.
* April Keo moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Jacquie Spihlmann seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:45 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 6, 2023 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
