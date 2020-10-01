Unofficial September 9, 2020 Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular September Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member April Keo, USD 430 Board Member Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member Amy Larson, Board Clerk Loren Henry, SBS Insurance. Those absent were: John Wright, USD 415 Board Member Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero
Jamie Bottom moved to approve the consent agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
Approval of the Minutes of the August 5, 2020 Regular Board Meeting.
Approval of the Bills for the Month of September 2020.
Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of September 2020.
Hire Emily Conroy, Sherry Shafer, Jerrica Beckner, Joedee Gonzalez, and Brittany Munoz as Paras.
Accept the resignations of paras Ariane Reeder, April Vanderweide, Jamie Bratcher and Kadi Hedrick; and termination of para KeKoa Fujimori.
Hire Becky Weber as contracted speech pathologist.
Director Shamburg left a message for Varney’s and Associates to discuss the formal audit report. Each board member and the director received a copy of the formal audit report and letter to management. Varney’s and Associates was not available by telephone. The board members reviewed the formal audit report. April Keo moved to approve the 2019-20 financial audit report as presented. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Director Shamburg stated 24 students have moved in to the districts since the start of the school year. Both districts have a combination of remote and in-person learning. Four staff members have had to self-quarantine because of contact with a person who has COVID-19.
There is no news on the Medicaid audit since KDHE did not appear for the first administrative hearing.
Director Shamburg stated that the Interlocal currently has 66 paras. That number may change due to the move-in students with special needs.
Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per nonelected personnel exemption under KOMA, and to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA, and reconvene at 6:30 pm. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed.
Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, and Rex Lockwood. At 6:30 pm, Rex Lockwood moved and Jamie Bottom seconded to go into a second executive session for 5 minutes. At 6:35 pm, the board came out of executive session. There was no action after executive session.
Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
