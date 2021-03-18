March 10, 2021 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular March Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. on March 10, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, John Wright, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: April Keo, USD 430 Board Member.
John Wright moved to approve the agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Laurence Berger moved to approve the consent agenda. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
Approval of the Minutes of the February 3, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
Approval of the Bills for the Month of March 2021.
Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of March 2021.
Hire Janet Klamm and Alicia French as paras.
Accept the Resignations of instructor Cassie Trader and para Jeannie Clouse.
Director Shamburg stated that the Master Teacher program is used for para inservice and is a state approved online program. The annual cost of $1,499 remains the same with unlimited paras having access to the program. There was discussion that followed. Rex Lockwood moved to approve the Master Teacher contract for 2021-2022. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
At 6:08 pm, John Wright moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per nonelected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:18 pm. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg,Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Andrea Groth, Rex Lockwood, and John Wright. At 6:18 pm, John
Wright moved to go into a second and third executive session for 5 minutes and 2 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:25 pm. Andrea Groth seconded and the motions passed with votes of five to zero. At 6:25 pm, the board came out of executive session.
John Wright moved to extend one year contracts to Lisa Pierce, Leanna Streeter, Lynne Henke, Amy Larson and Becky Shamburg. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
John Wright moved to hire Staci Campbell as Summer School teacher. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
John Wright moved to hire Michelle Krause as special education teacher at Hiawatha Middle School as well as Sara Edie and Kendelle Runer as special education teachers at Hiawatha Elementary School. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Director Shamburg gave a boiler update and stated that she is waiting on bids for the mini splits. The fire marshal has not inspected the annex yet.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
