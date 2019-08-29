The Board of Education of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular August board meeting at 6 p.m. on Aug. 7 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Jason Smith called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. - those present were Director Becky Shamburg, USD 415 board members Tom Simmer, Jeff Brockhoff and John Wright, USD 430 board members Jamie Bottom, Richard Lovelady and Jason Smith, Supervisor/Coordinator Carol Strecker and Board Clerk Amy Larson. Those absent were USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser and USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 5-0. (John Wright arrived at 6:01).
* Richard Lovelady moved to approve the consent agenda with the additional bills. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 6-0. Included in Consent agenda were: Approval of the July 9 board meeting minutes; approval of the August bills; accept the treasurer's report for August; accept resignations of Samantha Shamburg, Hannah Wark, Jesslyn Gullickson, Stacey Hollens and Raven Brown-Hill.
* Director Shamburg stated the Interlocal did not receive the 2019-2020 KASB dues until the Interlocal called them for the paperwork. The legal assistance through KASB serves as the Interlocal's attorney. The 2019-2020 dues and legal assistance fund wee presented. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve 2019-2020 KASB dues and legal assistance fund payment. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* Director Shamburg discussed the 2019-2020 Interlocal goals with the board members. These goals are: 1-provide a free and appropriate education to students; 2-ensure IEP compliance with state and federal guidelines; 3-increase the efficiency and effectiveness of paras. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the 2019-2020 Interlocal goals. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* Board Clerk Amy Larson discussed the 2019-2020 Interlocal budget with the board members. There was discussion that followed. John Wright moved to approve the 2019-2020 Interlocal budget as presented. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* Director Shamburg discussed the results of the state audit and financial audit with the board members. Both went well and the financial auditors will present their formal report at the October board meeting.
* Carol Strecker stated that all positions are currently filled except for one position from a late resignation. Two Interlocal vehicles were recently repaired.
* Director Shamburg stated that Kickapoo Nation School requests speech services of four hours per week in 2019-2020. There was discussion that followed. Richard Lovelady approved the 2019-2020 contract of speech services with Kickapoo Nation School. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* At 6:40 p.m., Richard Lovelady moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:50 p.m. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Carol Strecker, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, Richard Lovelady, Tom Simmer, Jason Smith and John Wright. At 6:50 p.m., the board came out of executive session.
* John Wright moved to approve the hires of Josey May, Lucinda Keebler, Allison Parrott and Casey Vaught as paras as well as fill the para position at Hiawatha High School. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* Director Shamburg stated that the boiler backflow will need repaired already. There was discussion that followed.
* Richard Lovelady moved to adjourn the board meeting. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 6:53 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
