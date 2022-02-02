Unofficial January 12, 2022
(These minutes are not official until approved at the February 2, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular January Board of Education meeting at 5:00 p.m. on January 12, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 5:04 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member via speakerphone, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, Incoming USD 415 Board Member, John Wright, Guest, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Jacquie Kerl, Incoming USD 415 Board Member.
* Laurence Berger moved to approve the agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Rex Lockwood moved to approve the closing of the 2021 board. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Board Clerk Amy Larson swore in USD 415 board member Roni Tietjens. Andrea Groth was the Vice President of the special education board. After discussion, Jeff Brockhoff volunteered to be the Vice President of the special education board during 2022. Rex Lockwood moved to appoint Jeff Brockhoff as Vice President of the special education board. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* There were no comments from the public.
* Director Shamburg presented a plaque of appreciation to John Wright for all the years of service on the special education board. Director Shamburg thanked Mr. Wright for having the best interests of educators at hand during his tenure on the special education board. John Wright left the meeting at 5:10 pm.
* Becky Shamburg requested to add the resignation of para Alicia French to item 4.
Laurence Berger moved to approve the revised consent agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the December 1, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of January 2022.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of January 2022.
4. Accept the resignations of school psychologist Leanna Streeter at the end of the 2021-22 school year and the resignation of para Alicia French.
* Director Shamburg stated two policies, DJE Purchasing and GAAD Child Abuse are revisions. One policy, KGA Use of District Personal Property and Equipment is an addition. Roni Tietjens moved to approve the KASB board policy updates. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Director Shamburg requested permission to advertise and hire for future position openings. There was discussion that followed. Rex Lockwood moved to give permission for Director Shamburg to advertise and hire for future position openings. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
April Keo left the meeting at 5:14 pm.
* Due to only four board members at the meeting, Director Shamburg asked for the director’s evaluation to be rescheduled for the February board meeting.
At 5:15 pm, Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA and to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA and reconvene at 5:20 pm. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Rex Lockwood, and Roni Tietjens. At 5:20 pm, the board came out of executive session. There was no action following executive session.
* Director Shamburg stated that the February board meeting is scheduled for February 2, 2022. Director Shamburg stated the PTAC units are working well.
* Laurence Berger moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 5:24 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
