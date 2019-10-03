The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal No. 615 held its regular September board meeting at 6 p.m. on Sept. 4 at the Special Education Annex.
Jason Smith called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Those present were: USD 415 board members Jeff Brockhoff, Tom Simmer and John Wright; USD 430 board members Jamie Bottom, Jason Smith and Richard Lovelady, along with Supervisor/Coordinator Carol Strecker, Board clerk Amy Larson and Loren Henry with SBS Agency. Those absent were Director Becky Shamburg, USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser and USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda; Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with removal of hiring Lisa Brownlee as para and with the additional bills. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote 6-0. Included in the consent agenda were: 1-approval of Aug. 7 minutes; 2-approval of September bills; 3-accept September treasurer report; 4-hire Christine Hester and Jeannie Clouse as paras; accept resignation of para Jamie Jacobson and para Christine Hester.
Loren Henry of SBS Agency presented the 2019-2020 insurance premium, which increased slightly. There was discussion that followed. John Wright moved to approve the 2019-2020 insurance premium from SBS Agency with liability only on the 2007 Chrysler Sebring and to obtain the increase in premium for raising liability coverages from $500,000 to $1 million. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed 6-0. Loren Henry will be Amy the increase in premium for increased liability coverage. The board will review that premium increase at the October meeting.
Amy Larson stated that with the downpours recently, the entrance to the Annex gets water leakage on the floor. The tile and carpet need to be replaced and the backflow repair on the boiler has not begun yet.
There was consensus among board members to move the October board meeting to 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7. the original board meeting would interfere with required Mandt training for Director Shamburg.
At 6:15 p.m., Richard Lovelady moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA and reconvene at 6:20 p.m. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present were Carol Strecker, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, Richard Lovelady, Tom Simmer, Jason Smith and John Wright. At 6:20 p.m., Richard Lovelady moved to go into two executive sessions for 2 minutes each. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0. At 6:24 p.m., the board came out of executive session.
There was no action after executive session.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn, Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 6:28 p.m.
The next regular board meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7.
