April 7, 2021 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular April Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on April 7, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha. Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member,
John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone, Amy Larson, Board Clerk.
Those absent were: Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member.
* Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg requested to add “accept resignation of Alexander Short” to item 4 and “approve hire of Kaitlyn Lamprich as a para” to item 5.
April Keo moved to approve the consent agenda with the additions. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the March 10, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of April 2021.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of April 2021.
4. Accept the Resignations of paras Jamie Beck and Alexander Short.
5. Approve the hire of Kaitlyn Lamprich as a para.
* Director Shamburg stated that the BCK-SEI calendar is created from both district calendars. Spring breaks are the same in 2021-22. Inservice has been set for 2021-22 but additional trainings will be set at a later date. There was discussion that followed.
John Wright moved to approve the 2021-22 BCK-SEI calendar. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg presented the 2021-22 KASB membership and legal assistance fund dues. The dues increased by $200. There was discussion that followed. Rex Lockwood moved to approve the 2021-22 KASB membership and legal assistance fund dues. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that the boiler has shut down permanently. P1 has not discussed pricing on repair of the boiler. Eisenbarth quoted an expensive mini split option. There was discussion regarding a gas furnace heating option as well.
* ACTION FOR SUBMISSION FOR APPLICATION OF TITLE VI-B FUNDS -This item was tabled because the state had not made the application available at the time of the board meeting. Title VI-B funds are federal funds used to pay IRC and ECSE teacher salaries.
* Executive Session: At 6:18 pm, April Keo moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:28 pm. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and John Wright. At 6:28 pm, April Keo moved to go into a second for 3 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:31 pm. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motions passed with votes of four to zero. At 6:31 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* Action following Executive Session: April Keo moved to hire Alexis Allgood as a Speech Language Pathologist at Horton Elementary at the salary discussed in executive session. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. John Wright moved to hire Staci Campbell as Summer School teacher at the salary discussed in executive session. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:38 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
