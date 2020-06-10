May 6, 2020 Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular May Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on May 6, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member via Zoom April Keo, USD 430 Board Member via Zoom Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone Amy Larson, Board Clerk
Those absent were: Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member
Agenda - April Keo moved to approve the agenda. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Consent Agenda - April Keo moved to approve the consent agenda. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the minutes of the April 8, 2020 regular board meeting. 2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of May 2020. 3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of May 2020.
KASB Membership/Legal Assistance Fund Dues - Director Shamburg discussed that the 2020-2021 KASB membership dues and legal assistance fund dues remained the same. The Interlocal uses KASB as their attorney. If approved, the dues will be paid with June bills. There was discussion that followed.
John Wright moved to approve the 2020-2021 KASB membership dues and legal assistance fund dues. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
2020-21 Preliminary Schedule - Director Shamburg presented the preliminary 2020-21 BCK-SEI board meeting schedule. The board meets on the Wednesday before the regular education board meeting.
Tom Simmer moved to approve the preliminary 2020-21 BCK-SEI board meeting schedule. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
Director's Report - Director Shamburg stated that she has not heard from Pateese Harden at BC/BS as to what the 2020-21 rates will be.
Following the Governor’s phased reopening, the Interlocal plans to provide a modified summer school for students who qualify for special education summer school. The students will be brought in small groups to receive academic and additional services per their IEP. There was discussion that followed.
The Interlocal’s providers are continuing virtual special education services as best they can. So far, the Interlocal has only needed to send out 16 no-contact letters out of 350 students. After discussion with the state, the CARES money for special education will become available in July. More guidance will be issued.
The Interlocal is waiting on the hearing date for the Medicaid audit. This is the final step in the audit decision process.
Executive Session - At 6:20 pm, April Keo moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:25 pm. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Tom Simmer, and John Wright. At 6:25 pm, the April Keo moved to go into a second executive session for 2 minutes. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. At 6:27 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Action following Executive Session - April Keo moved to approve a 2020-2021 contract to Linda Bodenhausen at the hourly rate discussed in executive session; extend a 2020-2021 contract to STARS; and hire Staci Campbell as summer school teacher. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
June 3, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular June Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 3, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member April Keo, USD 430 Board Member via speakerphone Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone Amy Larson, Board Clerk
Those absent were: Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member
Agenda - Tom Simmer moved to approve the agenda. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Consent Agenda - Jamie Bottom moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the minutes of the May 6, 2020 regular board meeting. 2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of June 2020. 3. Accept the treasurer’s report for the month of June 2020.
Authority to pay bills, close books 2019-2020 - Director Shamburg stated the Interlocal needs authority to pay the remaining bills and close the books for 2019-2020 as standard each year. Tom Simmer granted authority to the Interlocal to pay the remaining bills and close the books for 2019-2020. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
2020 Summer School budget - Director Shamburg presented the 2020 summer school budget to the board members indicating few paras and fewer expenses. Summer school will remain as planned through June 25, 2020 regardless of reopening phases in the state. This is to continue with safety of the students.
Tom Simmer moved to approve the 2020 summer school budget. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
2020-21 Salary Schedule - Directory Shamburg presented the 2020-2021 salary schedule placement to the board members. Four certified staff members will move over on the salary schedule in 2020-2021. There was discussion that followed.
Tom Simmer moved to approve the 2020-2021 salary schedule placement. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Director's Report - Director Shamburg stated the school year closed with all employees keeping a social distance. Most closing procedures were done via email or online.
The financial audit with Varney’s is scheduled for July 14. The state audit has not been scheduled yet.
There has been no hearing date set for the Medicaid audit.
The categorical aid for the Interlocal increased slightly at the end of the year. The state has set the categorical aid for 2020-2021. The state also sent an email on board meeting date indicating how much money each special education interlocal would receive from the CARES Act.
The Interlocal is still waiting to hear from Blue Cross/Blue Shield for 2020-2021 rates. This is a big piece in the budget puzzle and a budget cannot be constructed without this piece.
Executive Session - At 6:23 pm, Tom Simmer moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:28 pm. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Tom Simmer, and John Wright. At 6:28 pm, the board came out of executive session.
There was no action following executive session.
