Oct. 7 Minutes
* The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular October meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 7 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Jason smith called the meeting to order at 5:34 p.m.
* Those present were: Director Becky Shamburg, USD 415 board members Tom Simmer, John Wright (via speakerphone), USD 430 board members Richard Lovelady and Jason Smith, Supervisor/Coordinator Carol Strecker, Board Clerk Amy Larson and Eric Kientz of Varney & Associates. Those absent were USD 415 board member Jeff Brockoff and Superintendent Lonnie Moser and USD 430 board member Jamie Bottom and Superintendent Jason Cline.
* Richard Lovelady moved to approve the agenda. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of 4-0.
* Tom Simmer moved to approve the consent agenda with the addition of hiring Ariana Reeder as a para and accept the resignation of para Tarynne Poe. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 4-0. Included in the Consent Agenda were: 1-Approval of the minutes of the Sept. 4 regular board meeting. 2-Approval of the bills for October 2019; 3-Accept the treasurer's report for October 2019; Hire Debra Ellis, Kekoa Fujimori, Jamie Bratcher and Ariana Reeder as paras; 5-Accept the resignation of paras Casey Vaught, Heather Blanton and Tarynne Poe.
* Eric Kientz of Varney & Associates presented the 2018-2019 financial audit. The Interlocal received an unqualified opinion, the highest opinion of Varney & Associates.
* Tom Simmer moved to approve the financial audit report for 2018-2019. Richard Lovelady seconded and them and the motion passed 4-0.
* Eric Kientz left the meeting at 5:50 p.m.
* Director Shamburg stated that the SLPs, Amy Larson, Lisa Pierce and herself met for several hours on Oct. 7 to work on the rebuttal to the Medicaid audit. After the rebuttal, the Interlocal will receive two more chances to appeal the results. The company in charge of the Medicaid audit informed Director Shamburg that they will not give examples of what documentation will be sufficient for the audit. There was discussion that followed.
* At 5:57 p.m., Richard Lovelady moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes in accordance with the Kansas Open Meetings ACt. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 4-0. Those present were Becky Shamburg, Carol Strecker, Richard Lovelady, Tom Simmer, Jason Smith and John Wright. At 6:02 Richard Lovelady moved to go into an additional executive session for 5 minutes. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of 4-0. At 6:07 p.m., the board came out of executive session.
* Tom Simmer moved to accept the resignation of Cathy Shelton at the end of the semester. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Richard Lovelady moved to enter into negotiations impasse. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of 4-0.
* Loren Henry quoted the increase of liability insurance coverage from $500,000 to $1 million and change the coverage on the Sebring to liability only to be $137 for the year. Tom Simmer moved to accept the insurance quote. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* The board members thanked Carol Strecker for her service.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn, Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 4-0. The meeting adjourned at 6:13 p.m.
Nov. 6, 2019 Minutes
* The board of education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal 615 held its regular November meeting at 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Jason Smith called the meeting to order at 6 p.m.
* Those present were: Director Becky Shamburg, USD 415 board members Jeff Brockhoff, Tom Simmer and John Wright, USD 430 board members Jamie Bottom, Richard Lovelady and Jason Smith, Board Clerk Amy Larson and Carol Strecker, guest. Those absent were USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser and USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline.
* Becky Shamburg requested for non-elected personnel to be added to Executive Session. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda with the addition. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* Carol Strecker addressed the board regarding her final contract and part-time offer. She left the meeting at 6:02 p.m.
* Tom Simmer moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed with a vote of 6-0. Included in the Consent Agenda were: 1-Approval of the minutes of the Oct. 7 regular board meeting; 2-Approval of the bills for November 2019; Accept the treasurer's report for November 2019; Accept the resignation of para Tiffany Hawkins.
* Director Shamburg stated that she met with Rod Spangler of KASB. Rod discussed elective insurance options to offer employees as well as a possibility of a health insurance evaluation by KASB. The process will include a demo with the teacher possibly early next year.
* At 6:12 p.m., Tom Simmer moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:22 p.m. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 6-0. Those present were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, Richard Lovelady, Tom Simmer, Jason smith and John Wright. At 6:22 p.m. Tom Simmer moved to go into additional executive sessions for 5 minutes and 2 minutes. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 6-0. At 6:29 p.m. the board came out of executive session.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to rescind the resignation of Cathy Shelton. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* Director Shamburg stated that Matt Cluck will be replacing a pump on the boiler Nov. 7. The annex has been without heat since mid-October and Matt has been searching for the appropriate parts to repair the boiler.
* Tom Simmer moved to adjourn the board meeting. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.
