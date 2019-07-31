The board of Education of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal No. 615 held its regular July board meeting at 6 p.m. on July 9 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Jason Smith called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Those present included Directory Becky Shamburg, USD 415 board members Jeff Brockhoff and Tom Simmer, USD 430 board members Jamie Bottom and Jason Smith, Supervisor/Coordinator Carol Strecker and Board Clerk Amy Larson. Those absent were: USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser and board member John Wright and USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline and board member Richard Lovelady.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Jamie Bottom moved to approve the minutes for June 2019. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to close the 2018-19 board. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Tom Simmer moved to keep the president and vice president in place until January 2020. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Tom Simmer moved to approve the consent agenda with the addition of "Accept retirement resignation of Deb Chase with regrets." Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed 4-0. Included in the consent agenda were: 1-accept resignations of Donna Oldridge and Jamiee Miller effective July 8 and the retirement resignation of Deb Chase with regrets, effective the end of the 2019-20 school year; approval of July bills; appoint Amy Larson as Clerk of Board of Education and the KPERS, BC/BS and Worker's Compensation representative; appoint Elaine Abramson as treasurer of Interlocal 615 at the salary of $80 a month; appoint KASB as the legal representative of the board for the 2019-2020 fiscal year; designate Becky Shamburg as Truancy Officer to report truant students as per KSA 12-1113; designate Citizens State ank of Hiawatha as primary depository and all banks in Brown County as secondary depositories as needed and review bank signatures; set the schedule of board meetings for the Wednesday before the regular education board meetings at 6 p.m. at the Special Education Annex as follows - July 9, Aug. 7, Sept. 4, Oct. 9, Nov. 6, Dec. 4, Jan. 8, Feb. 5, March 4, April 8, May 6, June 3 and July 8.; approve the payment of payroll health insurance, disability insurance, cancer insurance, life insurance premiums and social security taxes when due; allow clerk to pay, when due, any bill which would result in a late penalty if held until board approval; approve the use of a rubber stamp for signature of the board president if he/she so wishes, on manual checks; approve the use of a scanned signature of the board president, board clerk, board treasurer and director for use on checks and purchase orders; adopt a resolution for the 2019-2020 school year waiving requirements of generally accepted accounting principles and fixed asset accounting, which are not pertinent to the specifications of the cash basis law and budget laws of Kansas; allow the clerk to pay any invoice that would result in a savings if paid before the regular board meeting; authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to access the district's safety deposit box; authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to access the district's safety deposit box; authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to cash Certificates of Deposit and deposit these amounts into district bank accounts; adopt the 1116 Hour Plan for the 2019-2020 school term; approve a resolution that board minutes cannot be used as board policy; approve the hiring of substitute teachers at $90 per full day and $45 per half day for 2019-2020. If a BCK-SEI paraeducator subs as a BCK-SEI teacher, with proper KSDE certification, they will be paid for their paraeducator wages, plus $25 prorated for the day they are a substitute teacher; approve the hiring of long-term substitute teachers, which is a substitute assigned to same classroom for minimum of 10 consecutive days. The day rate for a long-term substitute for days 1-10 is $90 per day, the daily rate for a long-term substitute teacher for day 11-rest of assignment is 1/189th of the 2019-2020 base salary; approve the hiring of homebound teachers for the 2019-2020 school year at $15 per hour; adopt the Interlocal mileage reimbursement rate to be adjusted to conforming to the state rate; adopt a petty cash limit of $500 per month; establish the Hiawatha World and the Horton Headlight as the official newspapers for activities of the Interlocal; designate Becky Shamburg compliance coordinator for federal anti-discrimination laws, including Title VI, Title VII and Title IX; approve the Interlocal's credit cars for Becky Shamburg at one card for $2,500 limit and Amy Larson one card for $2,500 limit.
* Director Shamburg stated that resolution 2019-03 gives the Interlocal the approval to destroy financial records from five years ago. Financial records from 2013-2014 will be destroyed. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve resolution 2019-03. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Tom Simmer volunteered to be on the Interlocal Professional Development Council for 2019-20.
* Director Shamburg reviewed the interagency agreements and contracts. There was discussion that followed. Jamie Bottom moved to approve the 2019-20 agreements with Brown County Head Start, Kickapoo Head Start, 2019-20 contracts with BCDS and Marshall-Nemaha County Coop. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and motion passed 4-0.
* Director Shamburg presented the board policy updates and additions. There was discussion that followed. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the board policy changes and additions. The motion passed 4-0.
* Director Shamburg reviewed a list of obsolete technology items and laptops that are 10 years old or older with board members. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the list of technology items to be declared as surplus. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Director Shamburg stated that summer school went well and Staci Campbell will elaborate at the August board meeting.
* Director Shamburg stated that the Interlocal ended up with a slightly better carryover than projected, but the costs of an additional teacher will eat into the carryover. All three clerks, Director Shamburg, Superintendent Moser and Superintendent Cline met on July 9 to discuss district funding of the Interlocal. There was discussion that followed. The state audit is set for July 15 and the financial audit is set for July 17-18.
* At 6:15 p.m., Tom Simmer moved to go into executive session for 15 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Jamie Bottom seconded the the motion passed 4-0. Those present were Becky Shamburg, Carol Strecker, Jamie bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, Tom Simmer and Jason Smith. At 6:30 p.m., Tom Simmer moved to go into an executive session for 5 minutes. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 4-0. At 6:35 p.m., the board came out of executive session.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the 2019-2020 salaries of Amy Larson and Lynne Henke with the additional responsibilities as discussed in executive session. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Jamie Bottom moved to hire Summer Goben, Jamie Jacobsen and Roni Brockhoff as paras. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Tom Simmer moved to adjourn the board meeting, Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 5-0. The meeting adjourned at 6:42 p.m. The next meeting will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 7 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
