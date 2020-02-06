The board of education of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 held its regular January board meeting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Special Education annex in Hiawatha.
Json Smith called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Those present were Director Becky Shamburg, USD 430 members Jamie Bottom and Jason Smith, USD 415 members Jeff Brockhoff, Tom Simmer and John Wright and Board Clerk Amy Larson. Those absent were USD 430 member Richard Lovelady, USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser and USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline.
Becky Shamburg requested for the resignation of Cathy Shelton be added to the Consent Agenda. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda with the addition. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 5-0.
John Wright moved to approve the consent agenda with the resignation of Cathy Shelton added. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 5-0. Included in the Consent Agenda: 1-Approval of Dec. 4 minutes; 2- approval of January bills; 3-accept January treasurer’s report; 4-accept resignation of Ashley Laflin; 5-accept resignation of Cathy Shelton.
At 6:03 p.m., Jamie bottom moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items under KOMA for employer-employee negotiations, to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and director’s evaluation and reconvene at 6:08 p.m. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 5-0. Those present were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, Jason Smith, Tom Simmer and John Wright. No action was taken after the board came out at 6:08 p.m.
Director Shamburg stated that the old copier and fax machine have been replaced with a new copier that scans and faxes. She requested the old machines to be surplussed. Jeff Brockhoff moved to surplus the cold copier and fax machine. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 5-0.
There was discussion about a possible increase in education funding during the 2019-2020 school year. It is unclear what the legislature will do with the possible increased funding. The was discussion regarding the boiler and building repairs.
Jeff Brockhoff moved to adjourn the board meeting. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 5-0. the meeting adjourned at 6:25 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting of BCK-SEI board of education will be held at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 5 at the Special Educaton Annex in Hiawatha.
