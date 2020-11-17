November 11, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
* The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal 615 held its regular November Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on November 11, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m via Zoom. Those present via Zoom were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, John Wright, USD 415 Board Member, Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Jamie Bottom, USD 430 Board Member, Tom Simmer, USD 415 Board Member.
* Director Shamburg requested the consent agenda be revised with addition of “hire Grace Carney and Deni Wagner” to item 4. April Keo moved to approve the agenda with the revision. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* John Wright moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the October 7, 2020 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of November 2020.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of November 2020.
4. Approval of hiring paras Gabby Frazier, Grace Carney, and Deni Wagner
5. Accept the resignations of paras Brittany Munoz, Christine Stirton, and Debra Sherer.
* Director Shamburg stated that there was no news on the Medicaid audit as the hearing is set for Dec. 17, 2020.
Director Shamburg stated that there are special education employees in both districts who have tested positive for COVID-19 along with some additional special education employees being quarantined.
Director Shamburg discussed tiered wages and transportation wages with the board in the event either district goes remote. Last year, the KSDE wanted districts and interlocals to pay employees as if they worked regular hours while schools went remote. This year, the board discussed and determined that tiered wages and transportation wages should continue to be paid in the event either district goes remote.
* At 6:10 pm, April Keo moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss employees per nonelected personnel exemption under KOMA, and to discuss confidential student personnel relating to actions adversely or favorably affecting a student under KOMA, and reconvene at 6:15 pm. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and John Wright. At 6:15 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* John Wright moved to grant permission to advertise and hire a speech language pathologist for the 2021-2022 school year. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that the water heater has been replaced and her office toilet is now working, thanks to Chris Morey.
* April Keo moved to adjourn the Board meeting. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:20 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
