Unofficial June 9 Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular June Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on June 9, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
John Wright called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director; Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member; Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member; Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member; John Wright, USD 415 Board Member; Staci Campbell, Summer School Teacher; Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member; April Keo, USD 430 Board Member.
* Andrea Groth moved to approve the agenda. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Becky Shamburg moved to add Brenna Letsinger and Nancy Wahweotten to item 5 of the consent agenda.
Laurence Berger moved to approve the consent agenda with the changes. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
1. Approval of the Minutes of the May 5, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of June 2021.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of June 2021.
4. Accept the Retirement Resignations of paras Janice Benson and Linda Korthanke.
5. Approve the hire of Alicyn Willich, Brenna Letsinger, and Nancy Wahweotten as paras.
* Rex Lockwood moved to grant authority to pay the bills and close the books for 2020-2021. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* The 2021-2022 salary schedule placement was presented to the board members. There was discussion that followed. Andrea Groth moved to approve the 2021-2022 salary schedule placement as presented. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Staci Campbell discussed 2021 summer school with the board members. Summer school is from June 1-30 with Fridays off. There are two two-hour sessions within summer school with the focus on related services such as physical therapy, occupational therapy, and speech therapy. Students are transported to summer school for a session. With the shorter sessions, summer school has been more
successful overall. There was much discussion that followed.
* Only one HVAC bid was received by the June 3, 2021 deadline. There was discussion that followed.
* Rex Lockwood moved to reject the single HVAC bid due June 3, 2021. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. Rex Lockwood moved to re-let HVAC bids with a July 1, 2021 deadline. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* At 6:23 pm, Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:28 pm. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Andrea Groth, Rex Lockwood and John Wright. At 6:28 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* Director Shamburg stated that the next date for the Medicaid audit is June 15, 2021.
