Dec. 4, 2019
The board of education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal No 615 held its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2019 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* Jason Smith called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. Those present were USD 415 board members Jeff Brockhoff and John Wright, USD 430 board members Richard Lovelady and Jason Smith, Director Becky Shamburg and Board Clerk Amy Larson. Those absent were USD 415 board member Tom Simmer, USD 430 board member Jamie Bottom, USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser and USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline.
* Becky Shamburg requested for the hire of Shandrika Collier-Ward as a para be added to Consent Agenda. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the agenda with the addition. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the consent agenda with the hire of Shandrika Collier-Ward as a para and also with additional bills. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 4-0. Included in the consent agenda were: 1-Approval of the minutes of the Nov. 6 regular board meeting.; 2-Approval of the bills for the month of December 2019; 3-Accept the treasurer's report for December; 4-Approve the hire of Shandrika Collier-Ward as a para.
* Director Shamburg stated that the Interlocal met Maintenance of Effort in three of four areas. Each local education agency has to meet Maintenance of Effort in at least one out of four areas. There was discussion that followed.
* At 6:05 p.m. John Wright moved to go into executive session for 5 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA, and to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:10 p.m. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed with a fore of 4-0. The executive session was necessary to ensure a fair and equitable contract and protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Jeff Brockhoff, Richard Lovelady, Jason Smith and John Wright. At 6:10 p.m., John Wright moved to go into an additional executive session for 5 minutes. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 4-0. At 6:10 p.m., the board came out of executive session.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the 2019-2020 Master Agreement, grant a .10 raise to classified staff hired prior to 2019-20 school year, grant a 4.17 percent raise to office staff and give the director permission to hire for any open positions. Richard Lovelady seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Director Shamburg stated that Keebler Electric will be replacing the lights in the annex office within the future. Custom Sheet Metal will be working on estimates relating to heating options for the annex. There was discussion that followed.
* Richard Lovelady moved to adjourn the board meeting. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed 4-0. The meeting adjourned at 6:25 p.m. The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI board of Education will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
