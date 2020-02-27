Feb. 5, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Education of the Brown County Special Education Interlocal 615 held its regular February board meeting at 6 p.m. on Feb. 5 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6 p.m. with the following present: Director Becky Shamburg, Board Clerk Amy Larson, USD 415 board members Jeff Brockhoff, Tom Simmer and John Wright, USD 430 board members Jamie Bottom, April Keo and Rex Lockwood (both incoming). Absent were USD 415 Superintendent Lonnie Moser and USD 430 Superintendent Jason Cline.
* Becky Shamburg requested for the resignation of Tammy Chase and therapy dog Bernie be added to Consent Agenda. John Wright moved to approve the agenda with the addition. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* John Wright moved to close the 2019 board. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 4-0.
* Amy Larson swore in Rex Lockwood and April Keo.
* John Wright nominated Jeff Brockhoff as president and Jamie Bottom as vice president. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* April Keo moved to approve the consent agenda with the resignation of Tammy Chase and additional bills. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed 6-0. Included in the consent agenda were: 1-approval of minutes of Jan. 8 regular board meeting; 2-approval of the February bills; 3-accept the February treasurer's report; 4-accept resignations of Tammy Chase and therapy dog Bernie.
* Director Shamburg discussed the ongoing Medicaid audit. The Interlocal received Medicaid audit findings after issuing more documentation after the preliminary finding rebuttal. The Interlocal has requested an administrative reconsideration. The Medicaid documentation submitted to KMAP will now go to a state agency for a new auditor to review. There is no timeline for the findings from the administrative reconsideration. After the administrative reconsideration, the Interlocal has one more appeal option and that is a face to face meeting with the auditors.
* Director Shamburg and Amy Larson discussed the current accounting software issues from January. The Interlocal received a quote for an online accounting software system. There was discussion that followed.
* At 6:24 p.m., Tom Simmer moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss employee non-elected personnel and reconvene at 6:34 p.m. Jamie Bottom seconded and the motion passed 6-0. Those present were Becky Shamburg, Jamie Bottom, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Rex Lockwood and John Wright. At 6:34 p.m. the board came out of executive session.
* In action following the executive session, John Wright moved to extend a retention bonus as discussed for Robin Gilbert. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed 6-0. Jamie Bottom moved to hire Krista Noll as speech language pathologist for 2020-2021. John Wright seconded and the motion passed 6-0.
* Director Shamburg stated annex lights were repaired on Feb. 5. There was discussion. There ws discussion regarding the boiler and building repairs.
* April Keo moved to adjourn the board meeting. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed 6-0. The meeting adjourned at 6:45 p.m.
* The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI will be at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4 at the annex in Hiawatha.
