February 3, 2021 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular February Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on February 3, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:03 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, Incoming USD 430 Board Member, Jamie Bottom, Outgoing USD 430 Board Member via Zoom, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, Andrea Groth, Incoming USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member via Zoom, arrived at 6:08 pm due to technical difficulties, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Tom Simmer, Outgoing USD 415 Board Member, John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone, Amy Larson, Board Clerk.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. Tom Simmer seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Tom Simmer moved to close the 2020 board. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
Board Clerk Amy Larson swore in Andrea Groth and Laurence Berger. Tom Simmer and Jamie Bottom left the meeting at 6:07 pm.
April Keo joined the meeting via Zoom at 6:08 pm. Rex Lockwood moved to nominate Jeff Brockhoff as President. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Rex Lockwood moved to nominate April Keo as Vice President. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Director Shamburg stated that Rhonda Wikle is being hired as a substitute para for a speech para who will be out for 4-6 weeks due to health reasons.
Laurence Berger moved to approve the consent agenda with additional bills. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda were:
Approval of the Minutes of the January 6, 2021 Regular Board Meeting.
Approval of the Bills for the Month of February 2021.
Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of February 2021.
Approve the hire of paras Alexander Short and Rhonda Wikle.
Accept the Resignations of paras Emily Conroy and Cassie Dreher.
Director Shamburg stated that Maintenance of Effort was met in all four categories. Maintenance of Effort is required for all special education interlocals and coops and indicates that the Interlocal is increasing spending every year.
Director Shamburg stated that ESSER funding for special education has not been specified by the KSDE yet.
Director Shamburg stated that she has certified interviews coming this week and next week. These interviews are for open certified positions within the Interlocal in 2021-2022.
Director Shamburg stated that paras are paid two snow days each year. Horton special education paras have had three snow days on Jan 15, 25, 27. Hiawatha special education paras have had two snow days on Jan 25 and 27. (January 26 was changed into a virtual professional development day and will not be counted as a snow day.) Director Shamburg asked for feedback in allowing paras to use available sick or personal days for unpaid snow days. There was discussion that followed.
Rex Lockwood moved to allow paras to use available sick or personal days for unpaid snow days. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
At 6:20 pm, Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:30 pm. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Andrea Groth, April Keo, Rex Lockwood, and John Wright. At 6:30 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Rex Lockwood moved to approve speech language pathologist retention bonuses for Robin Gilbert and Krista Noll. Andrea Groth seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
Director Shamburg gave an update with the boiler and moving forward with mini splits in the future. There was discussion that followed.
Director Shamburg discussed student quarantine concerns as well as the process for voluntary teacher vaccinations at the Fisher Center. There was much discussion that followed.
Rex Lockwood moved to adjourn the Board meeting. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The meeting adjourned at 6:40 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.