July 7, 2021 Unofficial Minutes
* Jeff Brockhoff called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director; Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member; Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member April Keo, USD 430 Board Member; Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member; John Wright, USD 415 Board Member via speakerphone. Amy Larson, Board Clerk. Those absent were: Andrea Groth, USD 415 Board Member
* Rex Lockwood moved to approve the agenda. April Keo seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* April Keo moved to approve minutes for June 2021. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Rex Lockwood moved to close the 2020-21 board. April Keo seconded the motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Rex Lockwood nominated April Keo as President. Laurence Berger seconded with nominations to cease. The motion passed with a vote of five to zero. Jeff Brockhoff nominated Andrea Groth as Vice-President. John Wright seconded with nominations to cease. The motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
April Keo continued the meeting as President.
* The board approved the Consent Agenda, which included the following:
1. Accept the resignation of para Lucinda Keebler.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of July 2021.
3. Appoint Amy Larson as Clerk of the Board of Education.
4. Appoint Amy Larson as the KPERS, BC/BS, and Worker’s Compensation Representative.
5. Appoint Elaine Abramson as Treasurer of Interlocal #615 at the salary of $100.00 per month.
6. Appoint KASB as the Legal Representative of the Board for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.
7. Designate Becky Shamburg as Truancy Officer to report truant students as per KSA 12-1113.
8. Designate the Citizens State Bank, Hiawatha, as primary depository and all banks in Brown County as secondary depositories as needed, and review bank signatures.
9. Set the following schedule of Board meetings: The regular meetings for the 2021-2022 school year will generally be held on the Wednesday before the regular education board meeting. Board meetings will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha according to the following schedule:
August 4, 2021 at 6:00 pm
September 1, 2021 at 6:00 pm
October 6, 2021 at 6:00 pm
November 3, 2021 at 6:00 pm
December 1, 2021 at 6:00 pm
January 5, 2022 at 6:00 pm
February 2, 2022 at 6:00 pm
March 2, 2022 at 6:00 pm
April 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm
May 4, 2022 at 6:00 pm
June 1, 2022 at 6:00 pm
July 6, 2022 at 6:00 pm
10. Approve the payment of payroll, health insurance, disability insurance, cancer insurance, life insurance premiums, and social security taxes when due.
11. Allow the Clerk to pay, when due, any bill which would result in a late penalty assessment if held until board approval.
12. Approve the use of a rubber stamp for signature of the Board President, if he/she so wishes, on manual checks.
13. Approve the use of a scanned signature of the Board President, Board Clerk, Board Treasurer, and Director for use on checks and purchase orders.
14. Adopt a resolution for the 2021-2022 school year waiving the requirements of the generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) and fixed asset accounting which are not pertinent to the specifications of the cash basis law and budget laws of Kansas. (A copy of resolution 2021-01 is in your packet.)
15. Allow the clerk to pay any invoice that would result in a savings if paid before the regular board meeting.
16. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to access the district’s safety deposit box.
17. Authorize the director, clerk and treasurer to cash Certificates of Deposit and deposit these amounts into district bank accounts.
18. Adopt the 1116 Hour Plan for the 2021-2022 school term.
19. Approve a resolution that Board Minutes cannot be used as Board Policy. (A copy of resolution 2021-02 is in your packet.)
20. Approve the hiring of substitute teachers at $100.00 per full day and $50.00 per half day for 2021-2022. If a BCK-SEI paraeducator subs as a BCK-SEI teacher, with proper KSDE certification, they will be paid for their paraeducator wages plus $25 prorated for the day they are a substitute teacher for a BCK-SEI certified teacher.
21. Approve the hiring of long-term substitute teachers. A long-term substitute teacher is a substitute that is assigned to the same classroom for a minimum of 10 consecutive days. The day rate for a long-term substitute teacher for days 1–10 is $100 per day. The daily rate for a long-term substitute teacher for day 11–rest of the assignment is 1/189th of the 2021-2022 base salary.
22. Approve the hiring of homebound teachers for the 2021-2022 school year at $15.00 per hour.
23. Adopt the Interlocal mileage reimbursement rate to be adjusted to conforming to the state rate.
24. Adopt a petty cash limit of $500.00 per month.
25. Establish the Hiawatha World and the Horton Headlight as the official newspapers for activities of the Interlocal.
26. Designate Becky Shamburg compliance coordinator for federal anti-discrimination laws including Title VI, Title VII, and Title IX.
27. Approve the Interlocal’s credit cards as follows:
Becky Shamburg 1 card $2,500 limit
Amy Larson 1 card $2,500 limit
* South Brown County USD 430 moved their board meetings to the second Wednesday of every month. The Interlocal will move their board meetings to the first Wednesday of every month instead of the Wednesday before the second Monday of every month.
After review, Laurence Berger moved to approve the consent agenda. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero
* Resolution 2021-03 allows financial records to be retained for five years. Rex Lockwood moved to approve resolution 2021-03. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Rex Lockwood volunteered to serve on the Interlocal’s professional development council.
* After discussion, Rex Lockwood approved the interagency agreements with Brown County Head Start, Kickapoo Head Start, and BCDS. Jeff Brockhoff seconded and the motion passed five to zero.
* Board policy handbook updates were presented to the board members. The updates are to policies Annual Operating Budget, Sexual Harassment - Staff, Racial and Disability Harassment: Employees, Staff-Student Relations, Special Programs, Sexual Harassment – Students, Racial and Disability Harassment: Students.
Jeff Brockhoff approved the board policy updates as presented. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of five to zero.
* Two bids were received before the July 1, 2021 deadline. There was discussion that followed.
* April Keo left the room at 6:20 pm, entered the room at 6:22 pm, and left the meeting at 6:25 pm. Jeff Brockhoff took over as President.
* John Wright moved to accept the bid from Custom Sheet Metal. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
* Because of the power outage, there was no summer school review to report.
Director Shamburg stated that the Interlocal will receive ESSER Special Education funds in 2021-22. The Interlocal just found out that American Rescue Plan funds, a one-time issue of federal funds, will be made available in 2021-22. The Interlocal will have two years to obligate and use the ARP funds. Due to Maintenance of Effort requirements, it is best to spread the funds over two years.
Director Shamburg reviewed BC/BS rates with the board members. The Interlocal won the prize again as the group with the highest rate increases within our representative’s region. The rate increase is 9% for a KE10 policy, with the range stated to KEIT pool members of 0%-9%. New money will also be used in 2021-22 for the “holiday month” from last year. (Due to much higher increases in 2020-21, BC/BS charged for 11 months instead of 12 months.) The majority of the reason for the rate increase is due to prescription usage.
The never-ending Medicaid audit has been finalized after over two years. The board members were presented with the final amount owed to Medicaid. Laurence Berger moved to issue payment for the Medicaid audit in the amount presented. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The Interlocal will await instruction of when and where to make payment.
* At 6:37 pm, John Wright moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and to discuss employees per non-elected personnel exemption under KOMA and reconvene at 6:47 pm. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, Rex Lockwood and John Wright. At 6:47 pm, the board came out of executive session.
Following Executive Session, Rex Lockwood made a motion to accept the retirement resignation of Dan Burns effective the end of the 2021-22 school year. John Wright seconded and the motion passed with a vote of four to zero.
