March 2, 2022 Minutes
(These minutes are not official until approved at the April 6, 2022 board meeting.)
The Board of Education of the Brown County Kansas Special Education Interlocal #615 held its regular March Board of Education meeting at 6:00 p.m. on March 2, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
* April Keo called the meeting to order at 6:00 p.m. Those present were: Becky Shamburg, Director, Laurence Berger, USD 430 Board Member, Jeff Brockhoff, USD 415 Board Member, April Keo, USD 430 Board Member, Jacquie Kerl, USD 415 Board Member, Rex Lockwood, USD 430 Board Member, Roni Tietjens, USD 415 Board Member, Sara Edie, Special Education Instructor, Heather Maze, Special Education Instructor, Kendelle Runer, Special Education Instructor, Amy Larson, Board Clerk
* Director Shamburg requested to add Karla Matthias as a para hired on item 4 of the consent agenda as well as accepting the retirement resignation of Nancy Burns to item 5 of the consent agenda. Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the revised agenda. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Special education instructors Sara Edie, Heather Maze, and Kendelle Runer spoke to the board about their classrooms this school year. Heather Maze, special education grades 3-4, led off the presentation speaking about her teaching position. Heather has great para support and sees progress in her students since school returned to in-person learning full-time. Heather would like to see more handicapped accessible playground equipment. Sara Edie is a new special education teacher for grades 1-2. Previously, she taught several years at Rock Creek. Sara mentioned that the social-emotional aspect of working with her students was a challenge but she is seeing progress in that area as well. Kendelle Runer is a new special education teacher for kindergarten. Previously, Kendelle taught regular education third grade at Hiawatha Elementary for several years. Kendelle mentioned that social-emotional aspect of working with her students was a challenge, but with the help of Sara and Heather, she has seen progress. Kendelle mentioned the challenge of having tough conversations with parents and praised her teammates Sara and Heather for guiding her in her first year of teaching special
education. The board thanked Sara, Heather, and Kendelle for their presentation. Sara, Heather and Kendelle left the meeting at 6:19 pm.
* There were no comments from the public.
* There were no comments from the president.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the revised consent agenda. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Included in the consent agenda was:
1. Approval of the minutes of the February 2, 2022 Regular Board Meeting.
2. Approval of the Bills for the Month of March 2022.
3. Accept the Treasurer’s Report for the Month of March 2022.
4. Approve the hire of paras Rebecca Beecham and Karla Matthias.
5. Accept the resignations of para Brittany Hall, speech pathologist Alexis Bippes, and
retirement resignation of Nancy Burns.
* The Master Teacher para inservice program is up for renewal with Brown County Special Education.The 2022-2023 annual amount remains the same. Master Teacher is one of the online para inservice programs approved by the KSDE to administer the Highly Qualified tests. Each para must have 48 college credit hours or take the online Highly Qualified test. There was discussion that followed.
* Jeff Brockhoff moved to approve the Master Teacher online para inservice program for 2022-2023. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* At 6:25 pm, Rex Lockwood moved to go into executive session for 10 minutes to discuss non-elected personnel under KOMA and to discuss negotiable items as allowed for employer-employee negotiations under KOMA and reconvene at 6:.35 pm. Laurence Berger seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The executive session was necessary to protect the privacy of those individuals discussed and to ensure a fair and equitable contract. Those present for the executive session were Becky Shamburg, Laurence Berger, Jeff Brockhoff, April Keo, Jacquie Kerl, Rex Lockwood, and Roni Tietjens. At 6:35 pm, the board came out of executive session.
* Jeff Brockhoff extended contracts to Becky Shamburg, Lisa Pierce, Amy Larson and Lynne Henke for one additional year. Jacquie Kerl seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. Jeff Brockhoff moved to hire Meredith Pickert as School Psychologist in 2022-23. Rex Lockwood seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero.
* Director Shamburg stated that the 2022-23 BCK-SEI calendar will be presented at the April board meeting. Inservice dates need to be set before presenting the calendar.
Director Shamburg stated that she will be present at the USD 430 board meeting to discuss a Supervisor/Coordinator position and how the position would help teachers regarding dealing with student behaviors, lead the autism team, and provide training to paras. The vocational coordinator position will not be replaced. There was discussion that followed.
* Jacquie Kerl moved to adjourn the Board meeting. Roni Tietjens seconded and the motion passed with a vote of six to zero. The meeting adjourned at 7:04 p.m.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the BCK-SEI Board of Education will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Special Education Annex in Hiawatha.
